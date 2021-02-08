After cold-shooting day, IU's Franklin hits winner

BLOOMINGTON – Armaan Franklin pointed to his family.

There was a larger-than-usual contingent of the sophomore guard's relatives at Indiana's game Sunday and it had spent the first 38 minutes of the matchup against No. 8 Iowa watching him go 1 for 9 from the field.

In the final seconds, however, with the game tied, the Indianapolis native dribbled to his left, stopped on a dime and pulled up for an 18-foot jumper that ripped through the net with 1.8 ticks on the clock to send the Hoosiers to a 67-65 victory at Assembly Hall.

Franklin immediately turned and danced down to the other end of the court, where he acknowledged the family that had come to support him.

“I got going downhill and I saw (defender Joe Wieskamp) leaning, so I had the stepback,” Franklin said of the winning shot. “I just let it go and my teammates had ultimate confidence in me and the coaches had confidence in me to get me the ball in that moment and it paid off.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points – 13 in the second half – and 12 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten), who beat Iowa (13-6, 7-5) for the second time in three weeks.

Race Thompson chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks, the latter part of a stellar defensive effort against Iowa big man Luka Garza, the conference's leading scorer. Garza had 18 points, eight fewer than his season average.

Franklin wasn't the only Hoosier to hit a big shot at the end of a rough day. Junior guard Rob Phinisee missed his first seven field goal attempts but made the last one, a 3-pointer that knotted the score at 61 with 1:39 to play. Indiana's starting backcourt was just 4 for 26 from the field, and the Hoosiers shot 36% overall.

“Us being able to absorb (Franklin and Phinisee) not playing particularly well and win the game is a huge step for us,” coach Archie Miller said. “That hasn't always been the case. ... I think we've come a long way in that regard.”

The Hoosiers, which trailed much of the second half, went in front 55-53 with a 7-0 run that culminated in a Franklin jumper with 5:05 remaining, his only basket other than the game-winner. The first five points in the spurt came from Jackson-Davis, who took a pass from Franklin and dunked the ball to get the run started and then knotted the score at 53 with a tough finish inside that led to an old-fashioned three-point play.

It was Thompson's turn to play the hero in the final minute, and the redshirt junior hit a baby right-handed hook to put the Hoosiers in front 63-62 with 56 seconds remaining.

Thompson is averaging 16.5 points and seven rebounds in his last two games. He helped limit Garza, who shoots 59%, to a 6-for-14 performance.

“Race is incredible,” Franklin said. “Every time, both times we played (Iowa) he has done a solid job on (Garza). I know it is a tough cover to handle by himself, but you know he stepped up to the challenge every game and just battled his heart out, left it all on the floor. Good job Race.”

Jackson-Davis added a pair of free throws to put the Hoosiers up three with 40 seconds left. Iowa's Jordan Bohannon then tied the game with a 3 with 27 seconds left to set up Franklin's clincher.

Iowa, the No. 2 scoring offense in the country, went 2 for 10 from 3-point range in the second half. The Hoosiers held the Hawkeyes 24 points below their season scoring average.

Indiana trailed 17-4 less than seven minutes into the game as Iowa made its first five 3s, but the Hoosiers ended the first half on a 9-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from freshmen Khristian Lander and Anthony Leal to lead 33-31 at halftime. Garza sat the final 12:30 of the first half with two fouls.

Indiana held a 17-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Hoosiers are 5-1 in their last six games against top 10 opponents and have won three in a row against such teams.

