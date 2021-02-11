IU battles back for win

EVANSTON, Ill. – Al Durham refused to let Indiana lose.

The Hoosier senior, the most experienced healthy player on the team's roster, scored a career-high 24 points and helped IU overcome a miserable start to beat Northwestern 79-76 in double overtime at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday.

When Indiana trailed at the end of regulation, Durham scored seven points in the final 1:52 to force overtime. When the Hoosiers trailed at the end of overtime, the 6-foot-4 southpaw stepped back and nailed a long 2-point jumper with 1.6 seconds remaining to force a second extra session.

The only remaining player on the Indiana roster to commit during coach Tom Crean's tenure, Durham sent Archie Miller's Hoosiers (11-8, 6-6 Big Ten) to their first back-to-back wins in more than a month. He went 9 for 10 at the foul line in the last two minutes of regulation and the overtime periods.

“We needed it more,” Durham said. “I echoed it to the team as we kept going, as we kept fighting throughout the game. We needed this win very much and I felt like this win was very important to us because we haven't been able to put two (wins) together.”

The Hoosiers led for just 2:35, compared to more than 43 minutes for the Wildcats (6-11, 3-10), who have lost 10 in a row.

Indiana guard Armaan Franklin matched his career-high with 23 points, including 10 of Indiana's 12 in the second overtime. Franklin had four steals and Durham added three.

The Hoosiers took the lead for the first time in the extra sessions when Trayce Jackson-Davis got a kind bounce on a jump hook to make it 70-68 with 3:26 left in double overtime. Jackson-Davis had 10 points and 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and played through some pain after appearing to hurt his knee near the end of regulation.

The Indiana lead was 72-71 with less than two minutes left and ball went in to Jerome Hunter in the paint with the shot clock winding down. Hunter dribbled backward beyond the 3-point line and hoisted a fadeaway 3 with one on the shot clock that ripped through the net to seal the victory for the Hoosiers.

Hunter had seven points and five rebounds in his first game back from a two-game hiatus for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

“That's Jerome right there,” Durham said, laughing. “He'll hit some difficult shots. He's a great shooter, but that just explains Jerome to a T. He can hit it whenever you need him to. I wasn't surprised when it went in, but I was ecstatic about it.”

The Hoosiers fell behind by as many as 14 in the first half, when they shot just 24% from the field. They missed their first nine shots and did not score until Durham hit a 3-pointer after 5:35 had already elapsed.

Indiana battled back to within 23-20 at halftime and briefly took the lead at 24-23 early in the second half, but trailed 54-47 with two minutes remaining. Durham made 5 of 6 free throws in the final stretch of regulation to get Indiana within two and then knocked in a floater with 24 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

In the overtime, Northwestern led 66-60 with 1:05 to go, but Franklin hit four free throws and Indiana got two stops before Durham's heroics in the final seconds knotted the game again. He very nearly won the game for the Hoosiers with his step-back jumper, but his toe was on the 3-point line.

“Of all the games this season for this team, this one right here puts my a smile on my face more than any of them just because of what we had to go through to figure out how to do it,” Miller said. “You don't win this one if you're not together, if you're not gritty, if you're not tough-minded. ... We just found a way, really on a day we probably shouldn't have won.”

dsinn@jg.net