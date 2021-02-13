Hoosiers will need big effort on defense

Through all of 2020, Indiana did not win three games in a row. The Hoosiers also failed to string three consecutive victories together in the first month of 2021.

This afternoon, coming off back-to-back down-to-the-wire triumphs over Iowa and Northwestern, they have a chance to get a third straight win for the first time in nearly 14 months. In their way is one of the nation's hottest teams, No. 4 Ohio State, winner of five in a row and the host of today's clash at Value City Arena.

The Hoosiers (11-8, 6-6 Big Ten) have won their previous two games by a combined five points, including a double-overtime 79-76 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday. The Wildcats aren't exactly Big Ten royalty – Wednesday's defeat was their 10th in a row – but they outplayed Indiana for much of the contest. At the end, however, it was IU that found a way to win.

“It's a game that you look back on and you say, 'I don't know how we figured out a way to get a win in this one,'” coach Archie Miller said. “Really played poorly offensively shooting the ball. ... But I give our guys credit, we fought our way through it the whole time defensively.”

Indiana has relied on its defense in its last two wins – holding Iowa, one of the best offensive teams in the country, to 37% shooting in the Hoosiers' victory Sunday and then keeping Northwestern at 43% in the win Wednesday.

IU will need more of that against the Buckeyes, who are scoring nearly 78 points per game and are particularly adept at getting to the foul line. Ohio State (16-4, 10-4) ranks No. 7 nationally in free throws made at more than 17 per game, and leading scorer E.J. Liddell, who scores 14.9 points and grabs 6.8 rebounds per contest, makes 4.3 foul shots per game.

Indiana is also no stranger to the free-throw line. The Hoosiers shot 38 free throws in the victory over the Wildcats and made 15 of 16 in the two overtime periods. Guards Armaan Franklin and Al Durham combined for 20 free throw attempts, demonstrating the growing aggressiveness of Indiana's backcourt.

“Right now, we're doing a better job of putting the ball in our guards' hands, keeping the floor open and seeing if we can create some driving lanes,” Miller said. “Armaan's been a big part of that here lately, being able to put the ball in his hands in late clock situations.”

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis is No. 2 in the country in free throw attempts with 161, and the 6-foot-9 forward could have a big day against the Buckeyes. Ohio State does not have a player taller than 6-8 in its rotation and will likely try to keep the ball out of Jackson-Davis's hands with double teams in the post, as Northwestern did. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has three straight double-doubles but is shooting just 44% in that stretch.

“He's phenomenal,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said of Jackson-Davis. “He's grown and continues to be the player so many thought he would be.

“Indiana is tough, physical and well-coached. They have a real resiliency to them.”

Note: Indiana's game against Minnesota on Wednesday at Assembly Hall has been scheduled for a 9 p.m. tipoff, the Hoosiers announced. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

