IU looks for fast start vs. Gophers

Indiana will have one main goal when it takes on Minnesota tonight at Assembly Hall, and it will know within the game's first five minutes whether it has been accomplished.

Mission No. 1 for the Hoosiers (11-9, 6-7 Big Ten) is getting off to a fast start. In each of the last three games, they have fallen behind by at least 13 points in the first half. It was even worse against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday: the Buckeyes scored 19 consecutive points during one stretch near the start of the game and led 21-6 before the midway point of the first half.

Indiana coach Archie Miller believes the problem is confidence. He sees his team feeling its way through the early minutes on offense before finding its footing and playing stronger as the game wears on. The Hoosiers went more than seven minutes without a point in the first half against the Buckeyes.

“We are out of the gates slow on offense,” Miller said. “We miss a ton of easy ones to start games. We miss free throws to start games. We hope to get off to a good start as a team. I think more so than anything it is probably more of a confidence thing.

“To start the game we are a very apprehensive offensive team. A team that hopes for things to go well. That is why you miss a lay-up at the start of the game. It is why you struggle in and around the rim. It is why you miss the first couple of 3s. You get fouled, draw a great foul and at the end of the day you go to the line and you miss two.”

The players are well aware of the problems at the start of games. Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the issue after the loss to the Buckeyes and forward Race Thompson said getting off to a fast start is a point of emphasis for the team's starting lineup. Thompson is at a loss as to why that hasn't translated on to the court.

“We talk about it before every game,” Thompson said. “We huddle up with the starting five, we say, 'Let's start off fast, let's go play defense, let's do this, let's do that.' But sometimes we don't start off as fast as you want to.

“I don't know if it has to do with confidence. I'm pretty sure we're all confident. I don't really know what it is if I'm being honest.”

Miller said there won't be any major changes to the starting lineup to try to get the Hoosiers going faster. The fourth-year coach pointed out that Jackson-Davis, the team's undisputed star, has been one of the players starting slowest – the sophomore had no points in the first 10 minutes against Ohio State, but finished with 23 – and taking him out of the lineup is out of the question.

“No grand changes,” Miller said. “We are who we are. Most guys on our team know right now they can all contribute in different ways and they are getting their opportunities. They have just got to be better.”

So Indiana will have to hope it can find a way to play well early against the Golden Gophers tonight. The game features a pair of teams fighting to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament cutline – ESPN projects both as No. 10 seeds – and a win against a fellow bubble team would burnish either resume on Selection Sunday.

Though Assembly Hall has not been as intimidating as usual this season because of the lack of fans, the Hoosiers will have a significant home-court advantage tonight. The Golden Gophers (13-8, 6-8) have been a completely team on the road this season, piling up a 13-1 record at Williams Arena in Minneapolis and going 0-7 in true road games, including a 72-59 loss to Maryland in their most recent matchup.

Minnesota is led by guard Marcus Carr, the Big Ten's fourth-leading scorer at 19.4 points per game.

