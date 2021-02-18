Hoosiers earn key win

The battle of bubble teams went to Indiana.

The Hoosiers went 5 for 7 from 3-point range in the second half and shot 58% for the game on the way to a much-needed 82-72 victory over Minnesota at Assembly Hall on Wednesday night.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers (12-9, 7-7 Big Ten) with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season and Al Durham and Jerome Hunter added 16 points apiece on 10 for 12 combined from the field. The total was a career-best for Hunter.

Fittingly, it was Durham and Jackson-Davis that got a game-turning 18-2 run started in the second half. With Minnesota (13-9, 6-9) leading 55-53, Jackson-Davis scored inside to knot the score. Durham gave the Hoosiers the lead for good with a corner 3 at the 7:01 mark.

With the Hoosiers ahead 58-55, Indiana pushed the ball up the court after a rebound and Rob Phinisee found Armaan Franklin open in the corner. Franklin drilled a 3 in rhythm, giving Phinisee one of his season-high-equaling six assists.

Phinisee later added to the Indiana run with a driving layup to make it 65-57. The junior had 10 points and four rebounds.

During the big Indiana run, which left the Hoosiers up 14 in the closing minutes, Indiana made 5 of 6 field goal attempts while the Gophers missed six straight.

Minnesota fell to 0-8 on the road. The Golden Gophers are 13-1 at home.

Minnesota led 37-35 at halftime and pushed its advantage to six early in the second half before back-to-back Jackson-Davis baskets, including a dunk in transition, pulled Indiana closer.

Durham later drilled a 3 to knot the score at 46, kicking off a 9-0 Indiana run that also featured two 3s from Jerome Hunter, both from the left wing. The second one came from several feet behind the line and put Indiana up 52-46.

The Hoosiers got off to a much better start than it had in its three previous games, in which it trailed by at least 13 in the first half each time. Jackson-Davis and guard Rob Phinisee ran a nice pick-and-roll that ended in an alley-oop dunk for Jackson-Davis on the game's first possession and the Indiana forward scored from in close twice more in the first 3:30, giving Indiana an 8-7 lead when he laid the ball home off another assist from Phinisee in transition.

The Hoosiers led by as many as six in the first half when Race Thompson hit a pair of free throws to put Indiana up 27-21 following an 11-5 run. The spurt included a pair of pull-up jumpers from Durham and a strong post move for a basket from Jackson-Davis.

Minnesota erased that deficit and went in front late in the first half on the strength of Indiana turnovers. The Hoosiers gave the ball away eight times in the first and the Golden Gophers rolled up an 11-0 advantage in points off turnovers prior to halftime. Minnesota scored the final five points of the first half, going in front on a pair of Marcus Carr free throws just before the break.

Turnovers were a headache for Indiana all night and the Golden Gophers rolled up 25 points off 17 Hoosiers miscues.

Minnesota was without starting guard Gabe Kalscheur, who scores 9.2 points in nearly 31 minutes per game. Kalscheur broke his finger in practice Tuesday. Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. got his first career start and had a career-high 19 points, his second-straight game with a career-best.

