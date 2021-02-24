IU needs to improve as tournament nears

Indiana is out of margin for error.

After coughing up a 13-point lead against reeling Michigan State in a disappointing 78-71 home loss Saturday, the Hoosiers have slipped to the “Last Four In” in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections. They likely need to at least split their difficult last four regular-season games to have a realistic chance at an at-large bid.

That four-game finishing kick starts tonight when Indiana travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers, another team in need of a victory. The Scarlet Knights, who have not reached the Big Dance since 1991, have lost three of their last four.

The Hoosiers (12-10, 7-8 Big Ten) fell to Rutgers 74-70 at Assembly Hall a month ago, when the Hoosiers were outmuscled and sloppy on the defensive end.

“Playing them the first time, we didn't play well on either end of the floor,” coach Archie Miller said. “I thought we got hit really hard in transition and really did a poor job of being connected defensively on the ball. We got beat way too many times.

“We're going to have to be much better up there. ... We're going to have to do a much better job of defending the paint.”

Indiana had similar issues against the Spartans, especially in the second half when Michigan State shot 56% and scored 52 points. Forward Aaron Henry poured in 27 points, knifing into the lane repeatedly.

“A few times in our rotations, we are supposed to be in the gap already. We are not supposed to run into the gap,” forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “We were running into the gap, and that was allowing them to dish it to the corners and we would have to run back out (to defend) 3s. That really killed us.”

Miller said his team's physicality on offense was just as much of a problem as on the defensive end the first time around against Rutgers (12-9, 8-9). That started with Jackson-Davis, who went just 4 for 10 from the field for 13 points.

The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball struggled against 6-foot-11 Rutgers center Myles Johnson, who is second in the Big Ten at 2.3 blocks per contest and swatted five shots against the Hoosiers.

“Myles Johnson in my opinion is the best defender in the Big Ten,” Miller said. “He should be the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He protects the rim, does an amazing job of creating turnovers through his ability to deflect post feeds, steals balls, block shots. He's a terrific one-on-one defender. In Game 1, Trayce was really struggling with his ability to finish over him.”

