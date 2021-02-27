Desperate Hoosiers take on league's top dog

The best team in the Big Ten visits Assembly Hall this afternoon.

Even in a conference that has established itself as one of the deepest ever, Michigan has left no doubt that it is the best the Big Ten has to offer, losing just once – more than a month ago at Minnesota – and defeating challengers Ohio State, Iowa and Wisconsin immediately after taking two weeks off because of a coronavirus outbreak within its athletic department.

That is the dragon Indiana will try to slay this afternoon. The Hoosiers are in desperate need of a victory after back-to-back losses, both of which saw IU let double-digit leads get away. Those defeats have left Indiana among the “Last Four In” in ESPN's NCAA Tournament projections.

Indiana's most recent loss, a 74-63 defeat at Rutgers on Wednesday that featured a 57-22 Scarlet Knights run, left coach Archie Miller offering a dire assessment of the current state of his team.

“It's the first time all season long our team has really looked fractured, where we didn't know how to compete, what to do,” Miller said. “We have to figure this out and get our team up off the mat here.

“As a team you need to find that spirit to be playing for the right reasons and at a high level. ... I didn't think we played hard in the second half (against Rutgers).”

Indiana (12-11, 7-9 Big Ten) will have to right the ship quickly to have a chance against the Wolverines, who defeated the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes 79-57 on Thursday, holding one of the best offenses in the country nearly 30 points below its season average.

“The only way to really regroup is to have a great practice,” IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “We had a really good practice (Thursday), then play Michigan at the highest level possible.”

The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball was at a loss as to why Indiana, which led 23-8 in the opening minutes against Rutgers, was unable to respond when the Scarlet Knights closed the gap and raced ahead by as many as 20 points. He cited comeback victories against Iowa and Northwestern this month as evidence the Hoosiers can overcome deficits when they're fully engaged.

“When (Rutgers) came back, we just weren't prepared to – I don't really know how to explain it,” he said. “Just know that it won't happen again. That's basically all you need to know.”

The Wolverines (17-1, 12-1) are led by 7-foot-1 freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who averages 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. Michigan runs multiple variations of the pick-and-roll with Dickinson. Jackson-Davis emphasized IU will need discipline on screen coverage or the Wolverines will get a lot of easy baskets.

Note: Jackson-Davis, who averages 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds, was named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award, given to the nation's best power forward. The winner will be announced in April.

