Hoosiers get overwhelmed

BLOOMINGTON – One of the best teams in the country was too good for Indiana.

No. 3 Michigan held the Hoosiers to 38% shooting at Assembly Hall on Saturday, including a 3-for-12 performance from IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the Wolverines won 73-57, defeating the Hoosiers for the eighth consecutive time. The last seven of those IU defeats have come by double digits.

“Michigan is a terrific team, and they have a lot of answers on both ends of the floor,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “(Against) Michigan you may hang around for a while, but they have the ability to sustain it throughout the course of the game, and they play extremely hard.”

The fourth-year IU coach added he believes Michigan (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten) is “championship good.”

Indiana (12-12, 7-10 Big Ten) senior guard Al Durham scored a team-high 15 points in what might be his last game at Assembly Hall, while Race Thompson had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The loss ensures the Hoosiers will finish at or below .500 in Big Ten play for the fifth consecutive season, a dubious milestone the program has not reached since 1919.

Indiana hung around much of the first half, going into halftime trailing 42-33 despite the Wolverines shooting 18 free throws in the opening 20 minutes to just six for the Hoosiers.

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers opened the second half with 3-pointers on three straight possessions to balloon the lead to 13 and the Wolverines essentially put the game away minutes later with an 8-0 run that included three layups and a dunk. Livers provided the exclamation point on the clinching spurt, flying in for a putback slam off a Chaundee Brown miss to put the visitors in front 59-42.

It was Michigan's third offensive rebound of the possession.

Livers had 16 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Wolverines outrebound Indiana 37-27. Franz Wagner led Michigan with 21 points.

The game was the final contest at Assembly Hall this season for Indiana, which went just 6-6 at home, the first time the Hoosiers have not been above .500 in Bloomington since 2009-10.

Durham, the lone active scholarship senior and a four-year contributor for Indiana, became the 53rd player in IU history to cross the 1,000-point threshold. He had “no answer” on whether he would take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran guard still believes the Hoosiers have a chance at the NCAA Tournament. “I feel like we'll shock the world here soon,” Durham said.

The Hoosiers played without second-leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter Armaan Franklin. The Indianapolis native, who averages 11.6 points, injured his foot against Rutgers on Wednesday and was in a boot on the sideline. Miller said the injury is a “bone bruise issue” and the sophomore's return will depend on Franklin's pain tolerance. He does not believe Franklin will play in either of the two remaining regular-season games.

“We have to find a way to collectively be a little bit better now that we know he's not going to play,” Miller said.

In Franklin's place, combo guard Jerome Hunter got his first career start. He had five points and six rebounds.

