Indiana in need of win tonight

Indiana is out of time.

After three straight losses, including a 73-57 defeat at the hands of then-No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, the Hoosiers have slipped to the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, among the “First Four Out” in ESPN's bracket projections. With likely only two games left in the regular season – a postponed game against the Wolverines seems unlikely to be made up – the Hoosiers probably need to win both to have a chance at an at-large March Madness bid heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

“We have to be more fearless,” senior guard Al Durham said. “We have to come out hungrier than our opponent. We have to come out wanting it more. I feel like we need to lock in even better each day and stay with the process, and I feel like we will break through here soon. ... I got nothing but faith in my team and I feel like we will shock the world here soon.”

Indiana plays today at Michigan State (13-10, 7-10 Big Ten), another team that has its chances at a tournament invitation balancing on a razor's edge. The Spartans beat Indiana (12-12, 7-10) 78-71 in Bloomington less than two weeks ago, kick-starting a three-game win streak that included victories over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State.

That spurt, ended Sunday with a loss to Maryland, was enough to move the Spartans to the “Last Four In” line in Monday's projections.

Indiana led by as many as 13 against the Spartans at Assembly Hall but let that lead get away in a flurry of missed defensive assignments. Spartans guard Aaron Henry, an Indianapolis native, scored 27 points, slicing to the basket again and again against an IU defense that seemed powerless to stop him.

“It was really Aaron Henry down the stretch,” Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “He really took over the game for them and put them on his back. He was making tough shots after tough shots. Our defense wasn't holding up, and they got easy baskets at the rim and easy shots going downhill.”

Jackson-Davis had 34 points against the Spartans, but Michigan State shot 7 of 17 from 3-point range. The Hoosiers have struggled to defend the arc in recent games: Michigan made 8 for 21 3-pointers Saturday and Rutgers hit 11 of 28 on Wednesday.

“Our 3-point field goal defense has really suffered because of our lack of smarts, effort and communication in transition over the course of the season,” coach Archie Miller said. “Transition defense has been our biggest problem. ... No question about it, 3-point field goal defense in conference play and our defense in general in conference play has been a big letdown.”

Indiana will likely play tonight without second-leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter Armaan Franklin, who injured his foot against Rutgers and missed the Michigan game because of it.

Note: Hoosiers center Joey Brunk, a fifth-year senior who has not played this season because of a back injury, said he is unsure whether he will play for the Hoosiers next season. “As far as next year goes, I've thought a little bit about it,” Brunk said. “That's definitely going to be a conversation that I'll have with Coach Miller in depth and figure out what's best. My focus has been trying to get back healthy now and try to help us win and in any way possible. When the timing is right, I'll have those conversations.”

