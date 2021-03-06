IU looks to end skid; Purdue to lock up double bye

Purdue and Indiana are going in opposite directions.

The 23rd-ranked Boilermakers are one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, winners of four in a row and 10 of 13, one win from clinching fourth place in the conference standings to clinch a double bye into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana, meanwhile, has dropped four straight at the worst possible time, leaving the Hoosiers' chances of an at-large NCAA Tournament berth on life support with only this afternoon's matchup against the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena left in the regular season.

Coach Archie Miller is preaching a one-day-at-a-time mentality as he tries to guide his team back on to the bubble.

“It's all about Saturday right now,” Miller said. “We can control what we can control, which is our opportunity to go to West Lafayette and compete and play hard against a really well-coached and good Purdue team.

“We have to be ready to battle in that game, and I think that's all it's about right now for our guys. One win – as crazy as it sounds – can really change the course of things and being able to get one at Purdue on the weekend and head into the Big Ten Tournament, to me it's the perfect recipe.”

Miller added that he “can't say a bad word” about his team's attitude heading into the regular-season finale. Indiana guard Rob Phinisee, who had a team-high 16 points in the Hoosiers' loss at Michigan State on Tuesday, agreed that the players remain bought-in.

“(The spirit) is still high, the energy is still high,” said Phinisee, a Lafayette native who is 0-5 against Purdue. “It really comes from the coaches and the leaders on the team. We've been in this position before, so we know we have to lock in and stay together because with the media and everything from the outside world, that can really wear on people.”

The Hoosiers will also be playing for a healthy dose of pride today as they try to snap an eight-game losing streak against their in-state rivals. Purdue's winning streak in the series is the longest for either team since IU had a 13-game streak from 1949 to 1955 and the longest for the Boilermakers since a nine-game stretch from 1929 to 1935. Miller is 0-6 against Purdue in his four-year Indiana tenure.

That doesn't mean the Boilers will be able to roll today, as Purdue coach Matt Painter pointed out.

“That's great that we have a streak, but that doesn't have anything to do with this game,” the 16th-year Boilers coach said. “You've gotta be able to earn the next victory. That's the only thing that matters, us having a focus ... that's what I told our guys. Don't talk in theory, don't talk about a streak, don't talk about a double bye, it doesn't matter.”

The Boilermakers get the No. 4 seed and the double bye with a victory or an Ohio State loss to Illinois this afternoon.

Purdue defeated Indiana 81-69 in Bloomington on Jan. 14 thanks in large part to an 11-for-17 performance from 3-point range. Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in 25 points to keep the Hoosiers close for much of the game, and Purdue will make slowing down the Karl Malone Award finalist a priority today.

“Coach (Painter) always says, 'They're not going to surprise you,'” Purdue center Trevion Williams said of the Hoosiers. “A huge percentage of their offense is throwing the ball down to Trayce and he just makes a play. So if we can stop that and make some other guys make plays for them, I think we'll be in good shape.”

Indiana will be short-handed in its quest to end Purdue's streak. Second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin will miss his third straight game with a foot injury.

Starting forward Race Thompson had a minor procedure after taking a shot to his already injured face – he has played the last several games with a mask – against Michigan State and will be a game-time decision.

dsinn@jg.net