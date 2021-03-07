Edey continues to improve game

WEST LAFAYETTE – Trevion Williams is a finalist for the Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in the country.

In the last two games, he hasn't been the best center on his own team.

Purdue freshman Zach Edey has turned in back-to-back dominant performances, including a 20-point, nine-rebound game in a 67-58 win over Indiana at Mackey Arena on Saturday.

The 7-foot-4 Edey has scored at least 20 points in two straight games and scored 12 of Purdue's final 22 in the victory over the Hoosiers.

“His play today is one of the reasons why we won,” Purdue guard Jaden Ivey said of Edey. “Each game, you see improvement from Zach. ... Everyone's going to collapse on him because he's so big, but he makes the right play for his teammates. It's just unstoppable, he's playing great basketball right now.”

Edey was nearly unstoppable against Indiana, going 8 for 10 from the field in 21 minutes.

Purdue got a couple of easy baskets off of backdoor lobs to the big freshman – including one in which he guided the ball into the hoop like a volleyball player tapping the ball over the net.

Purdue has incorporated more plays like those for Edey into its playbook as he has shown he can bring the ball in consistently.

“He's so big, I can just throw it up wherever, it makes it easy on me,” said Sasha Stefanovic, who had the assist on two of the lobs. “He's done a great job of going to get it. The second one, I don't know how he made it, it was a weird tip. But that's a thing he's really improved on, just catching the ball.”

Edey added a two-handed putback dunk that put the Boilermakers up 55-45 with less than four minutes left and went 4 for 4 at the foul line in the final minute.

All of this came after the Toronto native had zero points on 0-for-4 shooting against the Hoosiers in January, his only scoreless game of the season.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis had the unenviable task of trying to guard Edey despite giving up about seven inches against him.

The Indiana forward was frustrated by some touch fouls that were called against him, but admitted that Edey's size and skill make him difficult to stop.

“He's a really big guy,” Jackson-Davis said. “He does really well at burying himself in the paint and really walls up well. When he gets it under the basket, if he's not 8-10 feet out, he's really hard to guard.”

Edey has scored double figures in five of the last seven games after not doing so once in the previous 13.

“There isn't any magic to it,” Edey said of his performance. “I struggled at the beginning of the season, but I'm really coming into my own now. I feel like I've worked for it and if the team trusts me, I know I can be reliable.”

