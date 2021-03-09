IU building on success this spring

Indiana's quest began Monday to build on one of the most successful football seasons in program history and finally end the bowl-victory drought that has plagued the Hoosiers for 28 years and seven coaching regimes.

The Hoosiers opened spring practice for the 2021 season, set for a full offseason workout schedule after the coronavirus pandemic limited them to four spring practices last year.

In conjunction with the start of spring workouts, the Hoosiers announced a significant pay bump for coach Tom Allen, who has led Indiana to New Year's bowl games in each of the last two seasons. Allen added that the reworked contract also includes more money for his assistant coach pool and spoke excitedly about the signal the new deal sends to recruits.

“(The new contract) is (important) because it shows commitment and investment,” Allen said. “It shows the priority of football at IU. ... When you talk to recruits and their families, they want to know if you are going to be coaching their son when he is a sophomore, junior and a senior.

“Things like this send a strong message in that direction. ... So, that means a lot to me. That obviously puts a lot of power behind your words.”

The Hoosiers will spend the spring working without All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who tore his ACL in a November game against Maryland. Allen said Penix will throw some passes during practice but will not do any drills with the full team. Allen emphasized that he expects Penix, a redshirt junior, to be “full bore” for the season-opener against Iowa on Sept. 4.

In Penix's absence, Allen said it will be a big spring for fellow quarterbacks Jack Tuttle, who went 1-1 as the starter after Penix's injury, and redshirt freshman Dexter Williams II.

“Those two quarterbacks are going to take a lot of reps,” Allen said. “Jack proved his worth last year on the field. ... Just really looking forward to him being able to get all those reps.”

The reps the quarterbacks get will be especially important because the fifth-year IU coach believes wide receiver is a significant question mark for the Hoosiers. Big Ten Receiver of the Year Ty Fryfogle is back, but Indiana will need younger players including Miles Marshall to step up. And Indiana is expecting a lot from Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews, a former top 60 national recruit who will replace departed All-Big Ten slot receiver Whop Philyor.

Matthews said he has been impressed with the locker room culture at Indiana – Love Each Other remains the overarching slogan for everything IU football – and he is not alone among transfers in his assessment.

“This place is special,” said Zach Carpenter, an offensive lineman who transferred from Michigan. “The culture here is unreal. The players have all been welcoming. I've never felt uncomfortable or anything like that. They have been here, taking me in, helping me out in any way they can. The coaching staff here is great. They really care about their players, and they want the best for them.”

Notes: All-Big Ten defensive back Jaylin Williams will practice this spring. He was cited for operating while intoxicated in February. ... Allen promoted longtime cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby to assistant head coach. ... Indiana nabbed its first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class Monday when linebacker Kaiden Turner of Fayetteville, Arkansas, chose the Hoosiers over offers from Arkansas, California and Coastal Carolina, among others. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Turner is the No. 35 inside linebacker in the country according to 247sports.com. He was primarily recruited by new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren.

