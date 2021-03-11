For Hoosiers, it's 'a clean slate'

Indiana did not have a successful finish to the regular season.

On the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble in mid-February, the Hoosiers dropped their final five games to fall out of tournament consideration entirely and will need an improbable run in the Big Ten Tournament to have any chance at a bid.

Indiana, seeded 10th in the conference tournament, can get that run started tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis when it plays No. 7 seed Rutgers for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Hoosiers (12-14, 7-12 Big Ten) are looking at the start of the postseason as a way to put the struggles at the end of the regular season behind them and get a fresh start. Coach Archie Miller and his players said practices have been high-energy and productive since the season-ending loss Saturday at Purdue.

“It's a reset, so everything's a clean slate, it's 0-0,” senior guard Al Durham said. “We just came in and worked every day, worked as hard as we could to get back to the basics. We've just been practicing hard and we're going in with a different mindset, I'd say.”

Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis echoed his veteran teammate's assessment and added that the Hoosiers are clear-eyed about the position they've put themselves in.

“You have to take it like it's the start of the season,” Jackson-Davis said. “You have to play every game, just focus on the game ahead and not the games that already happened. Obviously we dropped some and we dug our own grave so now we have to dig ourselves out of it.”

The Hoosiers will likely need to reach the championship game at minimum to avoid a fifth straight season without an NCAA Tournament appearance, a drought unprecedented in the program since the dawn of the Bob Knight era.

That reality should lend some desperate energy to the Hoosiers' performances this week, but in Indiana's game against the Scarlet Knights, it will take on a team that needs a win nearly as badly. Rutgers (14-10, 10-10) is looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991 and is on the right side of the bubble as the postseason begins, but a loss to the Hoosiers would lead to a nervous Selection Sunday.

The Scarlet Knights swept the season series from Indiana, including a 74-63 victory in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Feb. 24 that featured a 57-22 Rutgers run from midway through the first half to midway through the second. The Hoosiers had trouble scoring inside against Rutgers in both contests; 6-foot-11 Scarlet Knights center Myles Johnson has 12 blocks against IU this year, and Indiana has shot just 34% from inside the arc against Rutgers.

“He has incredible hands and you add in incredible reach,” said Miller, who said Johnson could have been the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year. “He's got a unique ability with great hands, shot-blocking ability, he's physical, he's very mobile. ... He's protecting the paint and the rim and they've funneled everything to him.”

Indiana will likely need a resurgence from Jackson-Davis, who averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 30.7% shooting in the Hoosiers' final three games, barely half of his season marks in those categories. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball emphasized getting position in the post earlier in possessions and making it easier for teammates to get him the ball in good position to score.

The Hoosiers could also be short-handed. Forward Race Thompson is dealing with facial and ankle injuries and has not been able to practice much, but he will “probably give it a try,” Miller said. Second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin is suffering from a foot injury suffered against Rutgers in February and is still day to day, but the Hoosiers aren't counting on having him, Miller said.

