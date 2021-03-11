No. 9 Indiana women 'eager'

Indiana had one of the best seasons in program history in 2019-20, reaching the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and setting a team record with 24 wins. Before it could really get its postseason underway, however, the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers responded by putting together an even better season this year, posting a program-record 16 Big Ten wins and rising to No. 9 in the final AP poll, the highest ranking ever for IU women's basketball. Indiana is hoping to find similar success in the postseason and will start by trying to win its first Big Ten Tournament since 2002.

“We're all super eager to get the postseason started,” All-Big Ten forward Mackenzie Holmes said. “It's been a long Big Ten season, playing a lot of great competition and all those games that we've had have prepared us for what we have ahead of us.

“It's just surreal, we're making history here at IU, it's been incredible and it's really nice that (the tournament) is going to happen and we're going to make it work because last year there were so many uncertainties, and the fact that we get to play in the postseason is something that we weren't even sure was going to happen.”

Indiana (18-4, 16-2 Big Ten) finished the regular season with nine consecutive wins to earn the No. 2 seed and a double bye in the conference tournament. The Hoosiers will take on No. 7 seed Michigan State (14-7, 9-7) in the tournament quarterfinals. The Spartans beat Penn State 75-66 on Wednesday night.

Hoosiers coach Teri Moren gave her team Sunday and Monday off to let them regroup mentally and physically after a grueling finish to the Big Ten schedule that included hard-fought games against Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa. There were Hoosiers working at Assembly Hall even on those days off, Moren said, but the team feels fresh heading into postseason play.

“We refreshed our minds, we refreshed our bodies going into this week,” said junior guard Grace Berger, who is the team's second-leading scorer at 15.1 per game and leader in assists with 109. “Playing three days in a row against great competition is going to be hard, regardless of how much rest you get before it, but we're ready for it now.”

If the Hoosiers do play three days in a row, that would mean they've reached the championship game. That could set up a matchup against top-seeded Maryland, the No. 7 team in the country, which knocked Indiana out of the tournament last season.

Moren said she feels her team is better-prepared for a deep run through the bracket this season after the experience of the 2020 tournament.

“Physically, we're in the best shape we've ever been in,” the seventh-year coach said. “Ali (Patberg) is built for this moment, so is Grace Berger. They will lead us without any doubt. I have a tremendous amount of peace in knowing; ... they're going to be focused and dialed in to what we have to do to win and make a deep run.”

Patberg averages 14 points and she and Berger have plenty of support from Holmes, who leads the team with 18.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

The Spartans are led by 5-foot-8 guard Nia Clouden, who averages 18 points and shoots 46% from the field. Indiana beat Michigan State 79-67 on Jan. 31 despite 19 points from Clouden. Indiana went 7 for 10 from 3-point range in the game.

“We were so excited to have the chance that we never got last year to make a (NCAA Tournament) run,” Berger said. “That's been building up since this time last year through the offseason. We're just grateful we're finally going to get to do what we didn't get to do last year and we're never taking a moment for granted.”

