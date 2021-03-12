Hoosiers go 1 and done

There were cheers at Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night, louder cheers than any crowd-favorite Indiana has heard this season, none noisier than the one that ripped through the modified football stadium when forward Trayce Jackson-Davis threw down a monster two-handed jam in transition to put No. 10 seed Indiana in front by three with 12 minutes left against No. 7 Rutgers.

Later, there were boos, none louder than when the Hoosiers missed back-to-back front ends of 1-and-1s in the final minutes and it became clear the Scarlet Knights would survive and advance in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

“It felt really good just to be able to play in front of people again,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just being in Indianapolis and playing in front of your home fans, it gives you that extra spark, that extra energy. ... Just sad that we disappointed them, that's something we'll have to live with.”

Hoosiers fans who made the trip to the state capital – the Big Ten is permitting up to 8,000 socially distanced onlookers at each of game of its postseason tournament – left disappointed after their team saw its season end with a 61-50 loss despite 19 points and nine rebounds from Jackson-Davis in what could be his final game as a Hoosier.

The defeat officially closes the door on Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes and the Hoosiers will go a fifth straight season without a tournament appearance, a first for the program in 49 years.

After Armaan Franklin made an acrobatic fadeaway jumper along the baseline to put the Hoosiers (12-15) ahead 48-47 with 9:50 left, Indiana did not make another basket, missing its final 13 shots and going 2 for 8 at the foul line.

Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson each missed a layup during the stretch.

“We had a lot of good shots, we had layups, we just point-blank missed them,” Jackson-Davis said. “Missed (six) free throws down the stretch. ... An inability to put the ball in the basket just killed us.”

Indiana also shot 2 of 16 from 3-point range. IU made just 15% of its 3s in its final three games.

After leading by as many as 10 in the first half, Indiana fell behind 41-36 with less than 16 minutes left in the game. The Hoosiers responded with their best stretch of the evening, an 8-0 run that included Jackson-Davis' crowd-pleasing dunk in transition and another tough finish from him inside. When the spurt was over, Indiana led 44-41 and Rutgers (15-10) took a timeout with 12:04 left.

That was the high-point for Indiana, however, and Rutgers went ahead for good on a Jacob Younger jumper with 9:18 to go that made it 49-48.

“We got fatigued,” coach Archie Miller said. “We didn't convert around the rim. ... We weren't able to get any easy ones. ... We got gassed and they took advantage of that opportunity.”

The Hoosiers now await to hear if Jackson-Davis – a sophomore who will consider jumping to the NBA – and seniors Al Durham and Joey Brunk return for another season.

