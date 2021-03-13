Miller's status among many issues Hoosiers face

Indiana's season is over and an offseason that will define the future of the program has begun.

After Thursday's 61-50 Big Ten Tournament defeat at the hands of Rutgers, in which the Hoosiers missed 13 straight shots to end the game, the program appears to be at a crossroads. Indiana has not played in an NCAA Tournament since 2016, and that five-year drought – with the caveat there was no tournament in 2020, when IU likely would have qualified – equals the longest for the team in more than 50 years.

Coach Archie Miller is just 67-58 in four years with the Hoosiers and 33-44 in Big Ten play, without a winning record in any single Big Ten conference schedule. He was hamstrung this season by the early-season loss of fifth-year senior Joey Brunk to a back injury, robbing Indiana of a key interior presence all year. The late-season injury to second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin also hurt and helped contribute to a season-ending six-game losing streak.

Miller insisted after the loss to the Scarlet Knights that the program is on the right track, though he will evaluate the reasons the Hoosiers could not get over the hump this season.

“My message to anybody right now is that at the end of the day, we'll be fine,” Miller said. “We've got good guys, guys who battle. Like every program at this point in time, we have to take inventory. It's like I told our team ... we got our opportunities and we didn't cash in on them.”

Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday were certainly not convinced the program is trending in the right direction. The mostly pro-Indiana contingent spent part of the second half chanting “Fire Archie” and also at times lapsed into sustained boos that reached a crescendo when the Hoosiers missed six free throws down the stretch when they still had a chance to win.

“I didn't hear the fans say anything,” Miller said. “If they were chanting my name, that's up to them.”

Miller was asked point-blank whether he was entering the offseason questioning if he would be back for a fifth season, but said he is focused on building the program.

“I'm not entering any offseason wondering if I'm going to be back,” he said. “Those decisions are made way higher than me. My job is to run the program. I talk to our administration daily. We're in a good spot. Didn't capitalize on some opportunities this year to put ourselves in a position to be able to bounce back after last year's season was cut short.”

Miller's status is clearly the most important question facing the Hoosiers as they enter the offseason, but it isn't the only one. Indiana will learn of decisions on whether All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brunk will return in the coming weeks and months.

Jackson-Davis' decision will significantly affect the team next season because the Hoosiers' offense was built mostly around his interior scoring ability.

He's almost certain to at least test the NBA waters and he could decide a year in the G League or on an NBA bench would be more beneficial for his development than a third year at Indiana. Miller's status will play a role in that calculus, as well.

“I'll probably take a few weeks off to try to get my mind right, just lay everything out so I can make the best decision for me,” said Jackson-Davis, who led the team in scoring and rebounding this season. “I'm going to get all the feedback I need and then I'll go from there with my decision.”

The first domino of the Hoosiers' offseason fell Friday when guard Al Durham announced that he will not be returning for a fifth season in Bloomington.

As for Miller, the decision will be made by athletic director Scott Dolson, whose one-year anniversary on the job isn't until July.

Much has been made of the fact that Miller has a buyout in excess of $10 million that will be reduced to less than $4 million if he stays for one more year, but that is unlikely to have an effect on Dolson's decision, even in a year in which revenue has taken a hit because of the pandemic.

The buyout is less relevant than it might appear for two reasons. First, it gets smaller if Miller gets another job, which he likely will. Second, it's a truism in college athletics that the money can always be found if the administration and boosters believe a move is important enough. For example, the Hoosiers gave football coach Tom Allen a raise of $1 million per year last week.

Miller's fate will eventually rest on whether Dolson, after speaking with the players and the boosters, believes the former Dayton Flyers coach is the man who can hang another banner in the Assembly Hall rafters.

After four years of frustration and the same problems recurring without obvious solutions, it seems less likely every day Miller is that coach.

