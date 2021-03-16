Hoosiers seeded No. 4 to face VCU

When the NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Monday night, the Indiana women's basketball program received its highest seed in history.

The Hoosiers, despite a loss in their first Big Ten Tournament game, earned a No. 4 seed in the Mercado Region and will play No. 13 seed VCU in the first round at 2 p.m. Monday. The winner will move on to face the winner of No. 5 seed Gonzaga vs. No. 12 seed Belmont on Wednesday for a trip to the Sweet 16.

The entire NCAA Tournament will be played in San Antonio, to cut down on travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's always exciting, Monday night, the Selection Show, is unlike any other night, as I've always told our players,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “There are only 64 teams that get to see their name on the TV and there's nothing better. ... We were very eager to see where we were going to be seeded and who that first opponent was going to be.

“You work so hard and it's been such a strange year with a lot of challenges. All the work these kids have done has paid off to this point.”

The Hoosiers' previous high seed in the tournament was a No. 6 seed, in 1983. Moren has led the Hoosiers to three tournament appearances in her seven seasons – Indiana also would have made the tournament had it been played in 2020, but it was canceled because of the pandemic – and she is the first IU coach to reach that total.

Indiana has won one game in each of its first two tournaments under Moren's guidance but has never reached the Sweet 16 in program history. The expectations are different for the Hoosiers now, after an 18-5 season and a No. 12 ranking in the final AP Poll of the regular season, the highest ranking the team has ever received.

“We know we have to get to work here in the next couple of days and then once we get to Texas, we have to do our work,” Moren said. “We talk about making deep runs (in the tournament) and playing not just for a Sweet 16, an Elite Eight, a Final Four. Those are our goals, and we're not afraid to talk about it, because you have to. You have to put it out there and those have always been our goals, particularly in the last several years as our program has continued to get better.”

The Hoosiers will travel to San Antonio on Wednesday and will have Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to practice on the floor on which they will eventually meet VCU and then potentially Gonzaga or Belmont.

Indiana is coming off an upset 69-61 loss in the Big Ten Tournament to Michigan State. The Hoosiers went 2 for 11 from 3-point range in the defeat and 11 for 18 from the foul line while committing 17 turnovers.

The team admitted to being disappointed after the loss, but much of the sting of that defeat has been wiped away with the unveiling of the NCAA Tournament bracket.

“We know how much work we've put in to get to this moment,” All-Big Ten forward Mackenzie Holmes said. “We're just taking it one practice at a time until we get to San Antonio. We're all just super excited for the opportunity we have in front of us because we didn't know if we were even going to get this opportunity at the beginning of the season. Now that it's here and in front of us, we're going to work really hard to have success down there.”

VCU (16-10) toppled Atlantic 10 regular-season champion Dayton in the semifinals of the conference tournament and then beat Massachusetts 81-69 to claim the conference's automatic bid.

Within less than an hour of learning their opponent, the Hoosiers were already diving into game preparation.

“A lot of us already started texting people we know are familiar with (VCU) and looking up their roster and schedule and all that,” All-Big Ten junior guard Grace Berger said. “Obviously it was exciting to hear our name called, but now it's time to get to work.”

Note: Notre Dame missed the NCAA Tournament after going 10-10 this season and 8-7 in Atlantic Coast Conference in the first year under coach Niele Ivey. The Irish saw a streak of 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances snapped.

dsinn@jg.net