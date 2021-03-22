IU eager to keep making history

Indiana's women's basketball team wants to play again.

The Hoosiers enjoyed arguably the best season in program history, setting team records for Big Ten victories (16), highest AP rank (No. 9) and highest NCAA Tournament seed (No. 4). In the Big Ten Tournament, however, IU fell flat, getting upset in its first game by Michigan State after turning the ball over 17 times and shooting 2 for 11 from 3-point range.

Coach Teri Moren called the defeat a “bitter pill to swallow” but insisted the Hoosiers (18-5) have moved on and are “champing at the bit” to get back on the court for their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against No. 13 seed Virginia Commonwealth tonight in San Antonio.

“I keep telling them, there are no do-overs,” Moren said. “We don't get to do this again. Unlike the Michigan State game, when we played so poorly in the Big Ten Tournament, but had this to look forward to, we've talked about playing with desperation. I think when you play that way, your focus is heightened, your toughness, everything rises to the occasion when you play a little bit with desperation.

“Our kids are eager. They're anxious and eager to get back on the floor. I love where their mindset has been the last few days.”

Indiana has won more NCAA Tournament games (two) in Moren's seven-year tenure than it had in its entire history (one) when she was hired. But the Hoosiers have never won two games in the same tournament. After a season in which Indiana won nine Big Ten games in a row and finished second in the conference, the Hoosiers are eager to make some more history.

But first, they have to get through the Rams (16-10), who won four straight games in the Atlantic 10 Tournament just to reach the NCAA field.

“Everyone here obviously played really well during the season, so everyone's playing at a high level right now,” said Indiana guard Ali Patberg, the team's third-leading scorer at 13.9 points per game. “When we get into practice, when we go into the film room, there has to be an extra level of focus, effort, everything because we don't want to be sent home.

“Coach (Moren) says it's OK to play with desperation and we're going to have to leave it all out there or we're not going to be here as long as we want to be here. ... Everyone's on a mission.”

The Hoosiers are led by 6-foot-3 sophomore Mackenzie Holmes, a first-team All-Big Ten performer who averaged 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. She should have a size advantage over a guard-dominant VCU team, but the Rams do feature 6-3 Chloe Bloom and can bring 6-6 Sofya Pashigoreva off the bench.

“Being here means everything to me,” said Holmes, who will be playing in her first NCAA Tournament. “I've dreamed of playing in the NCAA Tournament since I was a little girl. I think anybody who's a female athlete or basketball player has that dream and the fact that it's coming true is super surreal. ... Just kind of taking it all in and realizing like, I'm here and this is all I've ever wanted and why I play the game.”

Senior guard Taya Robinson leads VCU with 14.7 points per game, and the Rams shoot 32.9% from 3-point range.

