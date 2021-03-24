Defense has IU on brink of history

Indiana has never won two games in the same NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers' defense might just help them reach that milestone for the first time.

No. 4 seed Indiana faces No. 12 seed Belmont tonight with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. The Hoosiers have not been to the Sweet 16 since 1983, but they moved one victory away from getting there with a 63-32 first-round win over No. 13 seed VCU on Monday, a scintillating defensive performance in which the Rams shot just 22.8% from the field and went 0 for 11 in the fourth quarter.

“We're not going to overwhelm you with our athleticism, we're just not,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. “And therefore we have to be extremely sound and disciplined and have all five of our guys guarding the ball. ... (Against VCU), we were. And I hope we can carry that mindset over.

“But rest assured, our kids know who they are and they know why we've won the amount of games we've been able to win this year and in years past. It's because we do one thing: work extremely hard on the defensive end. And we embrace that and we love that.”

Moren said she thought the Hoosiers (19-5) had lost a little bit of their “edge” on the defensive end during a Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan State, but that intensity returned against the Rams, who went just 2 for 8 from 3-point range and got to the foul line only six times.

Indiana also turned its defense into offense, forcing 14 VCU turnovers and rolling up a 17-4 advantage in points off giveaways.

“If we get stops on defense, that will lead to momentum on offense and some run-outs and easy baskets,” said guard Grace Berger, who had a team-high 20 points in the first-round win. “We're always confident, even if we're not hitting shots, that our defense will carry us to a win.”

The Hoosiers did not hit shots in the Big Ten Tournament against the Spartans, going just 2 for 11 from 3-point range, and they also struggled in the first half against the Rams, suffering through a 3-for-15 shooting performance in the second quarter.

In the second half, however, Indiana finally broke out on the offensive end, knocking in 58.3% of its shots and going 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Hoosiers also turned the ball over only seven times in the game, which could be a key against Belmont. The Bruins forced 20 turnovers in a 64-59 first-round upset win over No. 5 seed Gonzaga.

“Coach Moren said we needed to be focused on our offense going into the fourth quarter so we could get some momentum going into the next few rounds,” Berger said after the win over VCU. “It was really nice to see us hit some inside shots, some outside shots. I think everyone got to see the ball go in a little bit and hopefully that will give us all individually some confidence moving forward.”

The Bruins (21-5) are playing with plenty of confidence after picking up the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history on Monday and the first win for the Ohio Valley Conference since 1990. Belmont went to the tournament four straight years from 2016 to 2019, when it was led by Canterbury graduate Darby Maggard, but was unable to advance.

Now, the Bruins are playing for a spot in the regional semifinals and looking for a second straight upset.

“I came here to win championships and to make history, and we did that (Monday),” said Belmont guard Destinee Wells, who had 25 points in the win over Gonzaga. “I'm glad to see it's paying off, all the hard work we put in over the season.”

After the loss to Michigan State in the conference tournament, its first defeat in 10 games, the Hoosiers needed to regroup. They did that against VCU and are feeling strong with the chance to make tonight an historic night for the program.

“I believe so much in this group, and I do believe we have some momentum and it's going to carry over into the next round,” Moren said. “Our best basketball is going to be ahead of us.”

dsinn@jg.net