IU women make Sweet 16

Indiana coach Teri Moren arrived for her postgame news conference still soaked after her players excitedly drenched her with water in the locker room.

“We made some history,” Moren said. “Wet pants, wet shirt, wet hair in order to watch the pure joy that these kids have right now is well worth it.”

The No. 4 seed Hoosiers dispatched No. 12 seed Belmont 70-48 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, winning their second game in the tournament for the first time in program history and advancing to the Sweet 16 for the second time and first since 1983.

Indiana (20-5) will take on No. 1 seed North Carolina State (22-2) on Saturday for a trip to the first Elite Eight in team history.

“There's a lot of excitement in the locker room,” said Indiana guard Grace Berger, who led all scorers in Wednesday's victory with 17 points. “Any time you're the first team to do stuff in your program, it's a big deal. That's why we all came to Indiana, just believing in Coach (Moren) and her vision for the program.

“We're really excited, that's an understatement, but we also know we're not done yet, and we're ready to come out and play again this weekend.”

Belmont (21-6) was coming off some history of its own: Its victory over No. 5 seed Gonzaga in the opening round was the first tournament win in program history. The Bruins rolled that confidence over to the first quarter against Indiana and made 6 of 11 shots to open the game, taking a 12-11 lead near the end of the opening period.

After that, however, Indiana's defense clamped down – Belmont made just three of its next 27 attempts, including a 2-for-17 performance in the second quarter.

Mackenzie Holmes scored to put the Hoosiers in front for good at 13-12, two of her eight first-quarter points, and Berger made a pair of jumpers during a 7-0 run that ended with IU up six.

By halftime, Indiana was ahead 30-18 and the Bruins were 0 for 13 from 3-point range.

“(Belmont) came out ready and they were hitting shots,” Berger said. “But what I was proud of was that we didn't let that frazzle us and we just stuck to our game plan. ... We did what we had to do, guarded our man one on one and took pride in our defense. We just tried to make things tough for them and eventually it paid off.”

Belmont shot 32% in the game compared with 47% for the Hoosiers.

Indiana has given up just 80 points in the first two rounds of the tournament, the fewest ever for a Big Ten team.

Holmes had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers, while guard Ali Patberg also had 13 points, and Aleksa Gulbe chipped in nine points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Indiana employs a 24-hour rule after significant victories that gives the team a chance to soak in the accomplishment before moving on to the next opponent. That left Wednesday night to celebrate another milestone in the greatest season in program history.

“We're going to enjoy this one tonight and I want them to relish it, I do,” Moren said. “It's a historic moment. They deserve to enjoy being in this moment.”

dsinn@jg.net