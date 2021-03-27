Hoosiers in uncharted territory

The Indiana women's basketball team has already made history this season. Now the Hoosiers have a chance to make some more.

No. 4 seed Indiana meets No. 1 seed North Carolina State at the Alamodome in San Antonio tonight in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The Hoosiers (20-5) haven't been this far in the tournament since 1983 and have never been to the Elite Eight.

“Our goal coming into the season wasn't to get to the Sweet 16 and stop,” said guard Ali Patberg, who is averaging 15 points in Indiana's two tournament games. “We have bigger goals, and we've had those goals. So we understand, life is so short that you want to enjoy the steps that we've taken, all the milestones we've reached.

“But Coach (Teri Moren) has a 24-hour rule (after a big win) and once that's up, it's time to get back to work. ... It's been cool and it's been fun to get to the Sweet 16, but our goal is a lot higher.”

After easily dispatching 13th-seeded Virginia Commonwealth and 12th-seeded Belmont in the tournament's first two rounds, the Hoosiers will take on a team that, much like Indiana, is rising quickly in the national pecking order.

The Wolfpack (22-2) has been to the Sweet 16 three tournaments in a row and this year earned the first No. 1 seed in program history. They've won at least 26 games each of the previous three years and are 4-0 all-time against the Hoosiers.

“They do a lot of things,” Moren said of the Wolfpack. “There's a reason they're the No. 1 seed. They're unbelievably athletic. ... Balanced scoring, won the ACC, and I think that says it all. It's a terrific league. ... There's a lot to prepare for.”

In trying to pull the upset and continue its dream season, Indiana will once again lean on its defense. The Hoosiers have given up just 80 points in the first two rounds of the tournament, the first team in Big Ten history to reach that mark, and will try to slow down an offense that features four players averaging in double figures.

If Indiana's stellar defense forces missed shots, it has to be able to clean the glass. The Wolfpack are among the nation's leaders in average rebounding margin at plus-7.6, and Indiana gave up 11 offensive rebounds in its second-round victory over Belmont.

“The biggest key for us is we have to keep them off the offensive glass,” Moren said. “We've proven in the last couple games that we can guard in the half-court quite well, but you're not going to beat N.C. State giving up offensive rebounds.”

The Wolfpack are led by 6-foot-5 junior All-American Elissa Cunane, who averages 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field. She'll battle in the paint with Indiana sophomore Mackenzie Holmes, who leads the Hoosiers with 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

The Wolfpack, who have won 10 games in a row, might be down one of their best players in 6-1 senior forward Kayla Jones, who missed a 79-67 second-round victory over South Florida with a patella injury. She averages 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds and will be a game-time decision.

