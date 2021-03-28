Hoosiers in Elite company

This is the 50th season of Indiana women's basketball. In its first 49 seasons, the Hoosiers won three NCAA Tournament games. On Saturday night, Indiana won its third tournament game this season.

No. 4 seed IU built a 14-point second-half lead and then withstood a late charge from top-seeded N.C. State on the way to a 73-70 upset win in the Sweet 16 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, propelling the Hoosiers to the first Elite Eight in program history.

Senior Ali Patberg led Indiana with 17 points, including a free throw with 11 seconds left to extend the lead to three, and five assists. The Columbus native got emotional after the game discussing the growth the program has undergone during her time in Bloomington.

“This is a dream, to play for Indiana,” Patberg said. “I grew up right down the road, I'm a Hoosier, this means the world to me. My team, my program, our program, it's a blessing, it's a dream come true to be here on this stage. ... I can't even explain how thankful I am and how grateful I am to be a part of this team and this school.”

The Hoosiers will have a chance to advance to the Final Four for the first time when they meet No. 3 seed Arizona at 9 p.m. Monday.

Though Indiana will be the lower-seeded team again in that matchup, coach Teri Moren said her players will come to win.

“We're built for this,” Moren said of a deep NCAA Tournament run. “From an endurance standpoint, we have this blue-collar mentality that we live by in Bloomington every day that we step on the floor. ... I'm not surprised that we're sitting here talking about the next step, an Elite Eight for this group, and I don't think our players are surprised.”

“This is a team that I really believe – I know this – they're for real, they're good,” the seventh-year head coach added. “This is a good basketball team and (Saturday) they were a great basketball team.”

In the first quarter, it was the Wolfpack (22-3) that played like a great team. They built a 22-11 lead before Patberg drained a deep 3 at the buzzer to make it an 8-point deficit at the end of the period.

The Hoosiers, in Moren's words, “didn't blink” and chipped away in the second quarter with the help of their defense, which forced 11 NC State turnovers in the opening half. Indiana scored 12 points off those miscues and Mackenzie Holmes, who finished with 16 points, scored in the closing seconds of the half to put IU up 34-33 at halftime.

The third quarter was a clinic from Indiana. The Hoosiers shot nearly 69%, held the Wolfpack to 38%, Grace Berger went 3 for 3 for six points and added five rebounds and by the end of the period, Indiana was up 58-48.

The lead was still 10 for the Hoosiers until the closing minutes, when NC State ripped off an 8-0 run to close within 70-68 with 1:29 left.

After trading scores, Patberg split a pair of free throws – she repeatedly emphasized she was upset she missed the front end – and Indiana's defense forced Wolfpack star Elissa Cunane into a contested 3 at the buzzer for the tie. The shot clanged off the backboard and set off a raucous mid-court celebration.

Indiana forced 17 turnovers and held a 20-10 advantage in points off giveaways.

The Hoosiers had all five starters in double figures, with Berger posting a double-double at 12 points and 12 rebounds, Nicole Cardano-Hillary adding 14 points and four steals and Aleksa Gulbe chipping in 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Just as she did after the Hoosiers defeated Belmont in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1983, Patberg insisted that Indiana is not done yet.

“We came to win it all,” the 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball said. “We aren't here to get to a Sweet 16 and then an Elite Eight, we want to keep going. It was fun celebrating out there, but we're going to get back to the hotel and get to work on our next opponent because we've not reached our goal yet.”

