Indiana hires Woodson as next coach

Shortly after rumors began swirling, Indiana made it official: Mike Woodson will be the 30th head coach in Hoosiers basketball history, the man tasked with hanging a sixth banner in Assembly Hall. Woodson will reportedly be getting a six-year contract from the Hoosiers.

Indiana has not yet confirmed the news that former Ohio State coach Thad Matta will be the associate athletic director in charge of men's basketball, helping Woodson build the program, but that seems nearly official, as well.

Initial reaction to Woodson has been positive from the Indiana alumni base. Verdell Jones III tweeted:

"Lettsssss gooooo!!!!! Coach Woodson to the HOOSIERS!! NBA guy..Understands the IU culture...Defensive minded..Hoosier Nation let’s rally around him and get this program back on top!!"

All-time Indiana leading scorer Calbert Cheaney was similarly enthusiastic.

“I think it’s a wonderful hire,” Cheaney told Peegs.com. "He’s a great coach with a wealth of experience, including a wealth of NBA experience. I know he understands Indiana basketball. He played there. He’s been around the program for many years. He’s always come back even though he’s been in the league. He understands Indiana basketball."

The more important reactions will be from current players. Six of them are in the transfer portal and Woodson's first and most important task early in his tenure will be to recruit those players back to Bloomington, even though they were originally brought to Indiana by Archie Miller. He plans to meet with the team this afternoon and begin the process of getting those players to return next season. If he is unable to convince them that he is the right coach to maximize their potential, Indiana will have to turn to the transfer portal, and quickly.

Woodson got an early boost with a statement from class of 2021 signee Logan Duncomb, who told Peegs.com that he intends to stay at Indiana.

"I think it’s an awesome hire," Duncomb told Inside the Hall. "He seems like a really good coach with NBA background. And they bring on Thad Matta who has college experience. It seems like a deadly duo."

For his part, Trayce Jackson-Davis tweeted a cryptic pair of emojis, leaving his opinion of the hire unknown.

