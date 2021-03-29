IU seeking 1st trip to Final Four

During its deepest run ever in the NCAA Tournament, the Indiana women's basketball team is creating its own legacy one victory at a time.

Coach Teri Moren has taken a team that had one tournament victory in its history before she took over in 2014 and turned it into a tough, disciplined, defensive-minded group that seven years later is the only team from the state left in either the men's or the women's tournament.

“The state of Indiana is basketball,” Moren said. “We are building and we have continued to build our own tradition. The tradition was always on the men's side, and we wanted to build our own. When people talk about Indiana basketball, we didn't want it to be exclusive just to the men's side. We want people, not only in the state, but hopefully the people who (watch our games) ... watching a team that shares the ball ... (and) is tough as nails defensively.”

The No. 4 seed Hoosiers (21-5) showed both of those traits in a 73-70 Sweet 16 victory over N.C. State on Saturday, propelling them into an Elite Eight matchup tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio against No. 3 seed Arizona (19-5) and All-American Aari McDonald.

With a win over the Wildcats, Indiana will reach the Final Four for the first time. Crucially, Moren said her team trusts that it can win games on this stage.

“Belief is all you need, and we have a bunch of believers in that locker room,” the coach said. “All 32 of us that are on this trip, we all believe that we're a good basketball team. ... This is a mature team, an experienced team, a confident team, a feisty team, a tough team. So we believe, we do.

“We want to stay here in the state of Texas for a little bit longer until we can complete what we want to do.”

Arizona reached the Elite Eight with a 74-59 win over No. 2 seed Texas A&M in which McDonald, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, poured in a season-high 31 points on 12-for-21 shooting and 6 for 12 from beyond the arc. She's averaging 22.7 points in three NCAA Tournament games. Moren called her the “fastest, quickest kid we'll face all year.”

Moren admitted that Indiana is unlikely to hold McDonald down all night and the more important task is to ensure that no one from Arizona's supporting cast has a big night in addition to McDonald.

The Hoosiers do not have a scorer as explosive as McDonald – though post Mackenzie Holmes averages more than 18 points, and Indiana will focus on getting the ball to her early and often – but Indiana does have a balanced scoring attack that stretches defenses.

The Hoosiers had all five starters score in double figures Saturday.

“I think that makes for a very powerful team,” said Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary, who had 14 points and four steals in the victory over N.C. State. “Any given night, anybody can score, and it's very exciting to have people that can do that. My teammates are just incredible, and ... everyone is capable of doing that ... when we need it the most.”

When the Hoosiers take the court, they'll see a familiar face on the opposite side. Arizona junior guard Bendu Yeaney was a two-year starter for the Hoosiers in 2018 and 2019, averaging 9.7 points in her final season in Bloomington. She transferred to play for the Wildcats and averages 4.1 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes per contest.

Yeaney was a member of the Indiana team that won the WNIT in 2018.

“There's no emotional connection to having Bendu on the Arizona side,” Moren said. “It's not Indiana against Bendu, it's Indiana against Arizona, and that's what our focus is.”

