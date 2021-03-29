IU turns to ex-player Woodson

The Hoosiers have their man, and he's an Indiana alumnus.

After five straight years without an NCAA Tournament appearance, equaling the longest stretch for the storied program in 50 seasons, the Indiana men's basketball team announced Sunday the hiring of former New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Woodson as the Hoosiers' 30th head coach.

“This is a great day and a great fit for Indiana Basketball,” athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. “Throughout this process, I was looking for someone I could partner with to return Indiana Basketball to a level of success that Hoosier fans have come to know and expect, and Mike is that person.”

The move represents a connection to Indiana's past and a step outside of the traditional hiring process. Woodson played for the Hoosiers from 1977 to 1980 under coach Bob Knight and scored 2,061 points. He is one of only five players in IU history to top 2,000 career points.

“It's a dream come true,” Woodson told CBS Sports of taking the Indiana job.

Despite his ties to the Hoosiers, however, Woodson, 63, was not an obvious choice for the job because he has never coached at the college level. His NBA coaching résumé is extensive, stretching back to 1996 and including nine seasons as a head coach, but coaching in college will be a significant adjustment. Still, Dolson, who has yet to celebrate his first anniversary in the athletic director position, was convinced that Woodson was the right choice to lead the Hoosiers back to the top of the Big Ten.

“During the last two weeks, I have spoken with numerous individuals at the college and NBA levels, and they were unanimous in their support of and respect for Mike,” Dolson said. “From his ability in terms of X's and O's to his skill at building relationships and developing players, his reputation is outstanding. As a coach, he's succeeded at the highest levels of the NBA, and he's mentored some of the game's all-time great players.

“On top of all of that, as one of our program's legendary players, Mike certainly gives us a bridge to our past. But more important than what he did as a former Hoosier player, he's someone who shares my vision for what Indiana Basketball is about, and I'm thrilled about what this day means for our program.”

There is a recent precedent for a coach with no college experience coming from the NBA to lead his alma mater and succeeding: Juwan Howard has Michigan in the Elite Eight in just his second season at the helm.

Woodson's adjustment to college will be helped along by former Ohio State coach Thad Matta, whom Indiana is hiring in the newly created position of associate athletic director for basketball administration. Matta led the Buckeyes to the Final Four in 2007 and stepped down in 2017 because of health concerns.

Woodson will be officially introduced as the Indiana coach in a press conference this morning, but his job already began Sunday night when he reportedly met with current Indiana players for the first time. Six Hoosiers are in the transfer portal, and the new coach's first task will be persuading as many of them as possible to stick around through the coaching transition, as Juwan Morgan, Devonte Green, De'Ron Davis and Al Durham did after the hiring of Archie Miller to replace Tom Crean in 2017.

The early reviews from the players were positive. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana's leading scorer and rebounder who is considering jumping to the NBA next season, told IndyStar of the hire:

“Overall I think it was good. NBA coach, IU guy, which is good, I'm interested to see who else is on his staff and the assistants he brings in.”

Logan Duncomb, a 2021 four-star signee from Cincinnati was even more effusive in his praise, telling Inside the Hall:

“I think it's an awesome hire. He seems like a really good coach with NBA background. And they bring on Thad Matta who has college experience. It seems like a deadly duo.”

Woodson led five teams to the playoffs during his NBA coaching career, including three trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals and two 50-win seasons.

He left the Knicks after the 2013-14 season and was an assistant with the Clippers until 2018.

This season, before taking the IU job, he was an assistant under coach Tom Thibodeau in New York.

“We know it is a very special opportunity for Mike to return to his alma mater as head coach and wish him the very best,” Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. “Woody had a great impact on our team's play and culture this season and he will be missed.”

