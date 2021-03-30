Historic IU season stopped

The best season in Indiana women's basketball history came to an end Monday night, one step short of the Final Four.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points on 9 for 12 from the field, but the No. 4 seed Hoosiers were unable to overcome 33 points and 11 rebounds from Pac-12 Player of the Year Aari McDonald and fell to No. 3 seed Arizona in the Elite Eight, 66-53, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

With the win, the Wildcats (20-5) secured their first trip to the Final Four in program history.

Arizona led 46-44 at the end of three quarters, but in the fourth, Arizona went 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, including a pair from Helena Pueyo, one of which was assisted from McDonald. The high-scoring senior also made a 3 in the final period and went 5 for 6 from long range in the game.

McDonald has scored 30 points in back-to-back games.

While Arizona finished 9 of 21 from 3-point range, Indiana struggled to an 0-for-9 performance and shot just 36% overall. The Hoosiers (21-6) also gave up 11 offensive rebounds, leading to 12 second-chance points for the Wildcats.

Indiana trailed 27-23 at halftime and Arizona extended its advantage to as many as eight in the third quarter when Trinity Baptiste drained a 3 to make it 35-27.

The Hoosiers responded to their biggest deficit of the game with a 9-2 run that included a difficult fadeaway jumper by Ali Patberg from 14 feet. Holmes then tied the game at 44 with a strong move in the post late in the quarter.

Patberg finished with 12 points and Grace Berger added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The game got somewhat chippy down the stretch, following an incident when Baptiste plowed into Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary after the whistle had blown and Patberg took exception, calling for a technical foul.

None was forthcoming, but the teams' intensity remained high through the fourth quarter.

It was the first Elite Eight matchup in Indiana history, capping a season in which the Hoosiers rose to the highest AP poll ranking in program history (No. 9) and also set a team records for Big Ten wins (16) and highest NCAA Tournament seed.

dsinn@jg.net