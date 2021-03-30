New coach wins Knight's praises

Newly minted Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson stepped to the podium at his first press conference and immediately thanked his former coach, Bob Knight.

“Coming to Indiana University to play basketball, he taught me how to play the game of basketball from a fundamental standpoint,” Woodson said. “He taught me how to be a man on and off the floor. And that was huge for me coming out of the inner cities of Indianapolis.

“So I pay tribute to Coach Knight in the utmost way because Indiana Basketball will always be Bob Knight.”

Later in his remarks, Woodson expanded on his basketball philosophy, which he has developed over his quarter-century as a coach in the NBA. That philosophy emphasizes versatile players, capable of playing multiple positions on defense, along with rebounding and shooting from the outside.

“The 3-ball has changed the game, there's no doubt about that,” Woodson said. “We have to find players that can make the 3-ball.”

In other words, Woodson is bringing modern basketball to Bloomington. After four years of watching former coach Archie Miller's teams clang open 3-pointers with seemingly no end in sight – Indiana ranked outside the top 200 in 3-point percentage every year of Miller's tenure – that will surely be music to the ears of the Indiana faithful.

That's Woodson's pitch: embrace the tradition that comes with Indiana basketball, emphasize the banners, the candy stripes, Assembly Hall and all the great players who came before, while bringing the on-court product in line with the cutting edge of basketball.

It is, to a T, the vision athletic director Scott Dolson laid out for the program when he announced he had decided to move on from Miller. After hearing Woodson on Monday, it is easy to see why Dolson thought he was the right man for the job.

Crucially, Woodson has the support of Indiana's old guard, with players such as Randy Wittman, Landon Turner, A.J. Guyton and others offering praise of the hire. Knight, whose relationship with the university continues to thaw, even released a statement in support of the decision.

“We are all very pleased to have Mike Woodson as the person in charge of our program,” Knight said in a statement. “He will do an excellent job. He will be an outstanding disciplinarian and teacher working with his team. I've never known a better person than Mike. He is just a great man.”

For his part, Woodson will embrace the alumni, as he remembers Knight did.

“(Knight) had everybody come back every year, and that was a beautiful reunion, man,” Woodson said. “I miss those days. And I'm going to bring those days back because I think it's important.”

But Indiana cannot simply rest on its tradition. More than three decades from its last title, it does not move the needle for recruits as it once did. Dolson knows that, and Woodson appears to know it, as well.

No matter how many championship-winning former players Woodson welcomes back to campus, his tenure will rise and fall on his ability to sell that tradition to a new audience, one with which he is unfamiliar, having never coached in college.

And that is what it makes this hire a gamble for Indiana. The Hoosiers are staking the future of the program on the idea that a man who has not been formally connected with Indiana in 40 years and has never recruited high school players can learn to do so at age 63. After five years without a tournament appearance and no runs past the Sweet 16 in two decades, Indiana can't afford to miss again.

There are a couple of recent precedents for prominent alumni coming from outside college basketball and winning quickly at their alma maters. Juwan Howard has Michigan in the Elite Eight and boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in 2021, despite never coaching in college before. Penny Hardaway has won 20 games three straight years with Memphis after coming from the high school ranks.

Woodson is significantly older than Hardaway or Howard, but he will have the assistance of former Ohio State coach Thad Matta, who will oversee the basketball program from the athletic department. Meanwhile, ESPN reported Monday that Woodson has talked to 80-year-old Larry Brown about a possible role with the program.

The addition of Matta and the possible addition of Brown indicate that Indiana and Woodson know what the coach's limitations will be early in his tenure, as he tries to build the relationships necessary to win on the recruiting trail. Whether it will be enough to help him revive the program before the momentum from his hire wears off remains to be seen.

Woodson at once seems like a no-brainer choice for the Hoosiers – a decorated alumnus with a decade of head coaching experience in the NBA don't grow on trees – and a significant step into the unknown.

Indiana went with a sure thing in 2017 with Miller and it did not work out. The decision to go a different direction entirely, betting on Woodson's basketball acumen and connections to the program's successful past while hoping he can figure out recruiting as he goes, is a high-risk, high-reward play.

For a program that needs a reset, that could be what it takes to hang a sixth banner. Or at least return to the NCAA Tournament.

Dylan Sinn covers Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame for the Journal Gazette. He can be reached via email at dsinn@jg.net or on Twitter @DylanSinn.