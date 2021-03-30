Woodson: Bridge to IU future

When Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson officially introduced new head basketball coach Mike Woodson on Monday morning, Dolson presented the former Hoosiers star with a No. 42 jersey, the same number Woodson wore during his playing days in Bloomington from 1977 to 1980.

“I haven't seen this in a long time,” Woodson said, as he held up the jersey.

It has been more than four decades since the 30th coach in Hoosiers basketball history wore cream and crimson, but Indiana is betting that he can remember what it was like to wear that jersey and convince players whose parents might be too young to remember him in it that they should wear it, as well.

Woodson, 63, emphasized during his first press conference as Hoosiers coach that his job will be to “bridge the gap” between the current generation of players and the former Hoosiers, the ones who hung banners in Assembly Hall.

“I honestly believe I can go in a kid's home and be able to relate because of what I've gone through in my career,” Woodson said. “And I have a story to tell, I do. If that kid is willing to listen and he buys into my story, I think I can get him to come to Indiana University.

“A lot of this young fan base, they don't know who I am, and I get that. But at the end of the day, I've been chosen to be the coach here, and I'm going to try to tie it all together to make it all work, and we all be one big family and win basketball games.”

Woodson, who accepted the job Sunday night, has nine years of head coaching experience in the NBA – including five playoff runs – and 15 more years as an assistant, but he has never been a college basketball coach. He has never recruited high school players and he has never had to develop relationships with high school or AAU coaches.

All of that will be new, but Woodson insisted that he is not concerned about his ability to sell Indiana to potential recruits.

“To me basketball is basketball,” Woodson said. “Sure, I've never coached in college, but I'd like to think that I've coached at the highest level and I've coached some of the greatest players that have ever graced the basketball world.

“At the end of the day, coaching is coaching. I've got to get players, go out and recruit quality student-athletes that can come in here and help this program move in the right direction. ... I've got to put a product on the floor that Hoosier fans will love.”

When Dolson made the decision to move on from former coach Archie Miller, he said he wanted to embrace Indiana's tradition of championships as a foundation to build on, but he also wanted a program that was on the cutting edge of basketball.

In Woodson, Dolson and the Hoosiers believe they've found the man who can meld those impulses and sell them to a new generation. Dolson said Woodson, who was only an acquaintance when the coaching search began, already feels like an old friend.

Dolson originally asked Woodson to interview over Zoom, but Woodson insisted on meeting in person, so Dolson flew to New York.

He came away convinced that Woodson was “the leader we need.”

“I will sleep great at night knowing that Mike Woodson is in the homes of recruits talking about not just basketball but talking about all the important qualities in trusting a young man to come play for this program,” Dolson said. “I have got zero concerns in that area.”

Woodson's recruiting began within hours of accepting the job. He met with the team Sunday night and planned to begin meeting individually with players Monday. Six players are in the transfer portal, and their leading scorer and rebounder, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is considering the NBA. Persuading as many of those players as possible to stay in Bloomington will be Woodson's first big test as coach.

“We have a few players that have entered the portal, players that I think can help us win basketball game games next season,” Woodson said. “My first job is to sit down with each one of them and talk about staying in Hoosier Nation. ... If I got to plead and beg a little bit to keep them here, I'm going to do that.”

Indiana will pay Woodson $3 million per year plus incentives over the next six years. For that investment, the Hoosiers are hoping they have found a coach who can meld the past and the future at Assembly Hall.

“They said it still fits perfectly,” Dolson said, when he handed Woodson his jersey.

If Indiana wants to end a half-decade without an NCAA Tournament appearance and return to Big Ten contention, it has to fit.

