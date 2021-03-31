Durham to play for Providence

The first domino of the Mike Woodson Era has fallen.

Former Indiana guard Al Durham, who played four seasons for the Hoosiers and is one of 53 players in program history with 1,000 career points, will use the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA and play for Providence next season, he announced on social media Tuesday.

“Thank you Hoosier nation for 4 years full of lessons and growth that I will take on my next journey,” Durham wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.3 points and shot 38% from 3-point range in his senior season with the Hoosiers. He is the second IU player in recent years to transfer to play for coach Ed Cooley with the Friars. Former Indiana forward Emmitt Holt left Bloomington in favor of Providence and played two seasons there, including a starting role on the 2017 team that won 20 games and reached the NCAA Tournament.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette