Indiana gets bit of good news

New Indiana coach Mike Woodson's first job is to re-recruit his own players. He's off to a good start.

The Hoosiers got two pieces of good news Wednesday, when former Tennessee-Martin guard Parker Stewart pulled his name out of the transfer portal and returned to Indiana, and class of 2022 commit C.J. Gunn, a four-star guard out of Lawrence North, reaffirmed his commitment to the Hoosiers after speaking with Woodson.

In the weeks following the end of Indiana's season, six Hoosiers had put their names in the transfer portal.

“IU gave me a home when I needed it most after the passing of my father,” Stewart wrote on social media. “I look forward to staying and putting on my jersey at this prestigious university.”

The 6-foot-5 guard transferred from UT-Martin after the death of his father, Anthony Stewart, at age 50 in November. The elder Stewart had been the head coach of the Skyhawks.

Parker Stewart transferred to Indiana in the middle of the season but did not play for the Hoosiers down the stretch. In 2019-20 with UT-Martin, he averaged 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 35% from 3-point range and nearly 49% overall.

Gunn, meanwhile, had never de-committed from Indiana after the Hoosiers moved on from former coach Archie Miller, but his family had said it was “reserving sharing thoughts” until after it spoke with Woodson. On Wednesday, Gunn's father, Christopher Gunn, told the Indianapolis Star his son remains “firmly committed” to IU.

“(Woodson) talked about being committed to CJ and wanting him to be a part of the plan of what he's building,” Christopher Gunn told Inside the Hall. “I told him that was great and let him know that we remain committed to you guys as well.”

The 6-5 Gunn, whose Lawrence North team will take on Carmel in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday, is the 107th-ranked recruit in the country and No. 4 in Indiana in his class. He averages 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Wildcats while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Woodson also began filling out his coaching staff Wednesday, when multiple reports indicated he plans to retain assistant Kenya Hunter from Miller's staff. Hunter has previously coached at Duquesne – his alma mater – Xavier, Georgetown, Nebraska and Connecticut in an 18-year-career.

Armaan Franklin, Khristian Lander, Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo are still in the transfer portal for Indiana, while leading scorer and rebounder Trayce Jackson-Davis weighs a decision on jumping to the NBA.

Patberg returning

Fresh off its first-ever Elite Eight appearance, the Indiana women's basketball team also got some good news Wednesday. Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg plans to return for a fourth season with the Hoosiers and seventh year in college, the 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball announced on social media.

Patberg, a two-time All-Big Ten guard, was Indiana's third-leading scorer at 14 points per game during the Hoosiers' first-ever run to the Elite Eight this season and was also second on the team in assists with 99. She will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana also lost guard Jaelynn Penn, a four-year starter and two-time All-Big Ten performer, who announced her intention to play her final season elsewhere. Penn opted out of this season in February.

dsinn@jg.net