Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to Indiana

The biggest domino of Indiana's offseason has fallen. Trayce Jackson-Davis is coming back for a third year with the Hoosiers, he announced this afternoon. It will be his final season with the team.

The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball led the team in scoring (19.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.0 per contest) while shooting nearly 52% from the field on his way to First-Team All-Big Ten and Third-Team All-American honors.

"Indiana basketball is something I've been blessed to be a part of," Jackson-Davis wrote in a message on social media. "After talking with Coach (Mike) Woodson and family, I believe that it is in my best interest to come back for my junior year.

"Hoosier Nation has been down for a while now and I want to be part of the change that makes it great again. One last go around with the candy stripes. Let's get to work!"

Woodson had made it clear that he desperately wanted Jackson-Davis to return, because he felt it would be good for the program and the player. He believes he can help the 6-foot-9 forward prepare his game for the NBA. Woodson will work on developing Jackson-Davis's ability with his right hand (the Center Grove product's off hand) and improving his ability to shoot jumpers from outside the paint.

"When I looked at the big fella, (Jackson)-Davis, he's had a tremendous Big Ten career," Woodson said in a conversation with Indiana radio announcer Don Fischer. "The kid averaged 20 points in the Big Ten, that's big time. But he's gotta be able to use his other hand. I'm going to beg for him to stay with me in talking to his parents. Because I think I can help him develop and get to the next level.

"There's some eyes out there that are looking at him, but I still think he needs to be polished a little more in his development. In doing that, I can't help but think that would help our program."

After Indiana's season ended with a Big Ten Tournament loss to Rutgers, Jackson-Davis said he had not decided on whether to return to the Hoosiers for another season or to jump to the NBA. He was projected by most experts as a second-round pick if he had decided to leave for the professional ranks.

"I'll probably take a few weeks off to try to get my mind right, just lay everything out so I can make the best decision for me," he said after the defeat at the hands of the Scarlet Knights. "I'm going to get all the feedback I need and then I'll go from there with my decision."

That Jackson-Davis did not even test the NBA waters before deciding to return to Indiana likely speaks to his belief in Woodson's vision and his commitment to turning the Hoosiers' program around.

His decision is the latest in a series of early recruiting victories for Woodson within his own program. The new Indiana coach has already persuaded guard Parker Stewart, incoming center Logan Duncomb and class of 2022 recruit C.J. Gunn out of Lawrence North to stay in the fold. Khristian Lander, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Armaan Franklin remain in the transfer portal with decisions to make on whether to return.

