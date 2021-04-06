Fife joins IU staff; 2 players staying

The 2021-22 Indiana basketball team is beginning to take shape, and new coach Mike Woodson has put together a string of early successes in his bid to make over the program that has not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

The coach got another flurry of good news Monday afternoon. First came the announcement that he had persuaded Michigan State associate head coach and former Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Dane Fife, who had himself been considered a candidate for the IU head coaching position, to join his staff.

Then, Hoosiers freshmen Khristian Lander and Jordan Geronimo decided to withdraw their names from the transfer portal and commit to playing for Indiana next season, the second and third players to do so in the last week.

The hiring of Fife means that three coaches who were at one time considered candidates for the IU head coaching job – Woodson, Fife and former Ohio State coach Thad Matta – are now part of the program. Matta works for the athletic department overseeing the men's basketball team.

“Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for,” Woodson said in a statement. “His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels.

“I know his love for the for the Hoosiers and this University comes across the moment you talk to him.”

Fife played for Indiana from 1998 to 2002, originally recruited by former coach Bob Knight. He was part of the last Hoosiers team to reach the Final Four, in 2002 under coach Mike Davis, averaging 8.7 points that season as Indiana played in the national championship game.

“I'm excited to announce that I'm joining coach Mike Woodson's staff and I intend to help him bring home (title) number six,” Fife said in a statement posted on social media. “To be an Indiana Hoosier, as I've always said, was my dream as a little boy growing up in Clarkston, Michigan. Now, once more, I'm going to be a Hoosier.”

Fife, 41, was an assistant on Davis's staff from 2003 to 2005 before leaving Indiana to take the head coaching position at what was then known as IPFW. He led the Mastodons for six seasons, from 2006 to 2011, shepherding the program during its transition from an independent team to a member of the Summit League. He had an overall record of 82-97, and went 18-12, 11-7 in conference play in his final season before leaving to join Tom Izzo's staff at Michigan State, where he has spent the last decade.

Fife joins a coaching staff that already included longtime college basketball assistant Kenya Hunter, who is a holdover from former coach Archie Miller's staff.

Players putting faith in Woodson

Lander and Geronimo are the fifth and sixth players to come out with statements in support of Woodson since his hire. Parker Stewart withdrew from the transfer portal, Trayce Jackson-Davis spurned the NBA to play for Woodson and incoming freshman Logan Duncomb and class of 2022 recruit C.J. Gunn, a Lawrence North star, each reaffirmed their commitments to Indiana.

The freshmen played bit roles for the Hoosiers this season but flashed significant potential. Lander was a five-star recruit out of Evansville. He averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 assists in 10.1 minutes, and his outstanding court vision seems as though it should fit well in Woodson's wide-open, transition-heavy offensive style.

“I want to be one of the reasons Indiana basketball gets back to being great again,” Lander said in a statement posted on social media. “I'm putting my trust into my team, Coach (Mike) Woodson and the staff he is assembling.”

Geronimo, an athletic 6-foot-6 forward who was the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020, also seems like a good fit in Woodson's system because of his ability to guard multiple positions. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes this season.

Among this season's Indiana roster, only sophomore guard Armaan Franklin and redshirt junior Race Thompson remain in the transfer portal. Fifth-year senior Joey Brunk has also yet to announce whether he'll be back for another season in Bloomington after missing all of 2020-21 with a back injury.

