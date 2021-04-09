Thompson opts to return to IU, Franklin exits

You win some, you lose some.

Indiana won and lost Thursday, when its final two players in the transfer portal made their decisions for the 2021-22 season. Redshirt junior forward Race Thompson, the team's second-leading rebounder this year, opted to pull his name out of the portal and return to Indiana to play for new coach Mike Woodson. Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, IU's second-leading scorer, by contrast, announced that he will transfer to Virginia.

When former coach Archie Miller was dismissed in mid-March, six Hoosiers put their names in the transfer portal. Woodson eventually convinced four of them – Jordan Geronimo, Khristian Lander, Parker Stewart and Thompson – to return. Franklin and senior Al Durham decided to move on.

“Excited about the next chapter in my hoops life,” Franklin said in his announcement, posted on social media. “Still, have to say a big thanks to the IU community, fans and my teammates for all their support. Know that I appreciate you all so much!”

Franklin, an Indianapolis native and former Cathedral star, was Indiana's most-improved player this season, averaging 11.4 points and shooting a team-best 42.4% from 3-point range, up from 3.7 points and 26.6% shooting from distance in his freshman year. He'll play for a Virginia program that won the national championship in 2019 and went 18-7 this year, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

If Franklin was Indiana's most-improved player this season, Thompson was likely No. 2 on that list. The 6-foot-8 forward increased his scoring average from 3.7 points to 9.1 per game, improved his rebounding from 3.9 to 6.2 per contest and shot 51.5% compared to 46.3% in 2019-20. Along with All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, he was one of two Hoosiers to start all 27 games and he was eighth in the Big Ten with 1.3 blocks per contest.

“After talking it over with my family, I'm happy to announce I'm coming back to Indiana,” Thompson wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I'm excited for coach Woodson and the future of the program.”

Thompson fits in well with Woodson's defensive scheme, which emphasizes switching and positional flexibility. Thompson is big and strong enough to guard centers, but quick and athletic enough to guard small forwards, as well.

The bigger questions about his status next year center on the offensive end. Woodson has promised to make the Hoosiers a more fast-paced, transition-oriented team, but Thompson played often with his back to the basket this season and although he was an efficient finisher around the rim, his post touches often took up a significant chunk of the shot clock as he got into position.

With Franklin and Thompson having made their decisions, Indiana can dive back into the transfer portal to fill out its roster. The Hoosiers have at least two open scholarships and possibly three – depending on whether center Joey Brunk decides to return for a sixth season of college basketball – and some holes to fill.

Chief among the issues Indiana needs to address in the portal is shooting. The Hoosiers never ranked in the top 200 in the country shooting from beyond the arc during Miller's four-year tenure, and they have lost their top 3-point shooters from the 2020-21 season – Durham and Franklin – to transfers.

