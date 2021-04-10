IU players buying in to what Woodson's selling

Mike Woodson's first two weeks as Indiana basketball coach have helped clarify the roster.

All six players who entered the transfer portal following the dismissal of former coach Archie Miller in mid-March have made their decisions on whether to stay with the program. With guards Armaan Franklin and Al Durham departing and All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis returning after deferring the NBA for a year, Indiana has two open scholarships.

Plenty of talented players are still available, and Woodson said the team is “heavy in the (transfer) portal” as it looks to fill out the 2021-22 roster. The new coach already brought in one transfer in playmaking Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson and is looking for more.

“We've got some holes to plug,” Woodson said. “The pickup of Xavier Johnson was huge because we needed some point guard play. Losing Franklin, we're going to have to look in that area in terms of a scoring (shooting guard) and maybe some help at the 3-4 spot, mainly 3, because I like (Race) Thompson in the 4-spot where he is.

“We just gotta start plugging in some pieces where I think we're a little weak.”

Woodson's comments on Thompson were notable, because there is some question as to how well the Minnesota native's 1980s-style back-to-the-basket game will translate to an offense that the program's 30th head coach has promised to make more wide open next season.

Thompson, who averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds this season, agreed to pull his name out of the transfer portal and return to Indiana on Thursday, and Woodson clearly sees him as a key piece, though some modifications will be required.

“I've got to expand his game,” Woodson said. “I've got to get Race in position where he feels comfortable about shooting 3s, and it's going to take some time to do that. Once he gets back (to the gym) this week, we're going to start working on some of those areas of his game because I think he can expand his game.”

The 6-foot-8 forward went 3 for 15 from 3-point range this season.

Woodson has already been on the court with his players, watching them play some three-on-three and continuing to get a feel for their talents.

He's also had a parade of individual meetings as he tries to build trust within the program that he is the right man to help the players reach their full potential.

That work seems to have largely succeeded, as several of the players who decided to stay at Indiana after wavering following Miller's removal have cited trust in Woodson as a factor in their decision.

The bottom line from the former New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks head coach is that it is a new day in Bloomington.

“I would never knock coaching,” Woodson said. “What happened in the past is in the past, man. I'm the new coach at Indiana University, and I want them to give me an opportunity to coach them. I'm a no-nonsense coach ... on the court and off the court. I've always felt that young men, if you give me an opportunity to coach you, good things will happen and in doing that, we'll be a better basketball team.”

Woodson has already met with former Hoosiers coach Bob Knight in Bloomington and plans to do so again in the coming weeks, signaling a new involvement for the 80-year-old coach who spent nearly two decades shunning the university that fired him in September 2000.

Woodson played for Knight from 1977 to 1980 and the main piece of advice he has for his players so far sounds similar to the one Knight imparted to guard Steve Alford in the 1980s: even if you think you're playing hard, you aren't yet.

“(I'm trying) to get young men to understand the value of playing hard,” Woodson said. “That's important to me. I was probably this way, as well, we always think we play hard as players. But to me, there's always another level and then there's another level after that.

“You got to have a competitive nature about you. That's how I was as a player. I liked competition and I want our players to feel that way too. Because at the end of the day, the only way this team is going to get better is if we compete at a much, much higher level.”

