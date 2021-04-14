Highly touted safety chooses Hoosiers

Indiana football received a commitment from the highest-ranked recruit in program history Tuesday when four-star class of 2023 safety Daeh McCullough chose the Hoosiers over offers from Florida, Michigan and Penn State, among others.

McCullough is the son of new Indiana associate head coach and running backs coach Deland McCullough, who spent the last three years as the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. The elder McCullough was also Indiana's running backs coach from 2011 to 2016.

Daeh McCullough plans to play football at Bloomington South in the fall, which will be his junior season. He is the No. 78 recruit in the country, No. 2 in Indiana and the sixth-ranked safety nationally, per 247sports.com. Indiana has never signed a top 100 recruit since recruiting services began ranking individual players in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Baseball

Racist tweets posted by Chang

Cleveland first baseman Yu Chang shared some racist tweets he received after making a costly error in Monday night's game.

Basketball

Kithier leaving Michigan State

Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has entered the transfer portal. Coach Tom Izzo says he will help Kithier explore his options.

IUPUI hires new men's head coach

IUPUI hired former basketball star Matt Crenshaw as its head coach. Crenshaw spent the past three seasons on Ball State's staff.

Colleges

Mastodons hitter given honor

Purdue Fort Wayne outside hitter Katie Crowe earned Honorable Mention All-North Region, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced. Crowe, the Horizon League Player of the Year, led the league in kills per set at 4.23.

PFW golf results

Purdue Fort Wayne golfer Holly Anderson shot rounds of 77 and 73 to finish fourth at the Lady Jag Invitational in Carmel. Her performance helped the Mastodons take third place in the five-team tournament. ... Purdue Fort Wayne men's golfer Kasey Lilly shot rounds of 71, 67 and 74 to claim a tie for 12th place in the Dayton Flyer Intercollegiate in Kettering, Ohio. The Mastodons finished eighth out of 12 teams overall.

Huntington runner honored

Huntington sophomore Emma Wilson was named the National Women's Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Wilson won the individual title at the NAIA Cross Country Championships last weekend, winning by over 35 seconds in 17:02.

Football

Bernard signs with Buccaneers

Running back Giovani Bernard has agreed to a one-year contract with Tampa Bay.

Soccer

US tops France

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the U.S. women's national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition.

Tennis

Medvedev out with COVID-19

Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 test.