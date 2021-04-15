IU job 'pretty easy' choice for Fife

In 2011, Dane Fife left his job as the head coach at Purdue Fort Wayne (then known as Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne) to take an assistant coaching position at Michigan State, a school just an hour from his hometown of Clarkston, Michigan, and one for which he had a passion.

A decade later, Fife made a similar decision, leaving Michigan State this month and taking an assistant coaching position at Indiana under new coach Mike Woodson. While it may have seemed like a lateral move to some, Fife said the decision was relatively simple because of his affinity for the program for which he played from 1998 to 2002.

“My dream is to coach at Indiana and be the coach at Indiana,” Fife said. “I've never really shied away from that. When (the Indiana head coaching job) came open, my first objective was to try to get the head job. My second objective was, if (Indiana) gets a coach that I like and respect ... when Coach Woodson got the job, it really was an easy decision (to leave Michigan State).

“If (Woodson) called and offered me the right position ... I was going to do it. It was pretty easy.”

Like Woodson, Fife was originally recruited to Indiana by long-time coach Bob Knight. He provides not only a wealth of knowledge about the recruiting landscape in the Midwest and nearly 20 years of experience as a coach, but also a zealous desire to see Indiana return to somewhere in the neighborhood of success the program once enjoyed.

Having been a part of that success – Fife was a key piece on the 2002 Indiana team that reached the program's last Final Four – he believes he knows what it takes to make the Hoosiers successful and said Woodson is the right man for the job.

“Indiana is a really, really unique place,” he said. “It's a place that requires someone who understands the dynamic, the beast that it is and also someone that understands the massive alumni base and the passion they have. ... It's unlike any other place in the world.

“With that in mind, I've always felt the Indiana basketball job, by and large, should be coached by somebody who played or coached here or spent a lot of time here. I think Coach Woodson is perfect at this time. ... This is the right move to bring everybody together.”

Fife did not promise an immediate return to the upper echelons of college basketball or even of the Big Ten, but he did express optimism about the current state of the roster, insisting that the 2020-21 team had the talent to reach the NCAA Tournament.

One player Fife mentioned repeatedly as a key to Indiana's immediate success under Woodson was junior point guard Rob Phinisee. The IU assistant coach, who was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2002, insisted that there is no better defender in the league than Phinisee when he's engaged and that Michigan State was able to beat the Hoosiers twice this season because the Lafayette native did not “hawk the ball” as he had in his first two seasons.

It seems as though Fife will make Phinisee a special project in his early months as coach.

“Stella figured out how to get her groove back,” Fife said. “We've gotta get Rob Phinisee to figure out how to get his groove back.”

IU rounds out coaching staff

Former Alabama assistant Yasir Rosemond will be the third assistant coach on Woodson's staff, the Hoosiers announced Wednesday, joining Fife and Kenya Hunter, a holdover from the Archie Miller era.

Rosemond was on Alabama's staff for two seasons under former coach Avery Johnson. He has also coached at Georgia, Oregon (his alma mater), Samford and Seattle University during a career that has spanned nearly 15 years.

In addition to Rosemond's hiring, the Hoosiers announced a bevy of staff moves. Former assistant coach Mike Roberts will become assistant athletic director for basketball administration. Clif Marshall, who was the director of athletic performance under Miller, will remain on staff, as well.

