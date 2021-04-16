Hoosiers' hopes have grown higher

Indiana football made a leap in 2020, breaking into the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time in half a century.

The Hoosiers are trying to climb another level this season, and they have spent the last six weeks at spring practice putting together the first draft of a depth chart that they hope will help them compete this fall for their first Big Ten championship since 1967.

“We talk about the cumulative effect of our physical and mental preparation, which ultimately leads to the cumulative effect of our physical and mental toughness throughout a game,” coach Tom Allen said near the end of spring practice. “We are building that right now. We will be building that through the next several months.”

After Indiana was able to practice only four times last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, Allen said repeatedly this year that he was encouraged by his team's focus and performance in the offseason.

Indiana had its 15th and final spring practice Saturday, holding an extra practice in lieu of the usual spring game at the end of the spring schedule. With the offseason officially upon the Hoosiers, here are three takeaways from Indiana's early-season practice sessions.

QB is (sort of) settled

Michael Penix Jr. is Indiana's quarterback. The left-handed gunslinger was a Second-Team All-Big Ten performer in 2020 despite missing the final two games. If he's healthy, he'll play.

It's no guarantee that he'll be healthy, however. Although the redshirt sophomore is reportedly making good progress in his return from the ACL tear he suffered against Maryland in November, it's not certain he'll be ready for the opener against Iowa on Sept. 4.

“You're not going to put him out there before he's 100% ready to go,” Allen said of Penix. “You expect Michael to be ready to go, and that is the expectation from my end, but you're never going to put a guy out there when he's not 100%. That's why you've gotta have more than just one person.”

If Penix can't go, Allen stressed that the Hoosiers feel comfortable with Jack Tuttle taking the reins. Tuttle, another redshirt sophomore, took all the first-team snaps this spring, and Allen said he has improved significantly at taking care of the ball. Having him in the fold gives the Hoosiers a little cushion if Penix isn't ready for Week 1.

“Whenever he's called upon, he's going to be ready,” Allen said of Tuttle, who started two games last season after Penix's injury. “I truly believe that. And that's a special thing to have on your team. ... You never know what's going to happen, and he's learned that, and he knows that.”

Beyond Penix and Tuttle, Indiana is thin at quarterback because third-stringer Dexter Williams II tore his ACL in spring practice. Getting four-star freshman Donaven McCulley on campus this summer will help, but Allen didn't rule out looking in the transfer portal for some depth at the position.

Star in the making

Indiana got terrific production out of the slot receiver position the last four years with Whop Philyor, who is fourth in program history in receptions (180), ninth in receiving yards (2,067) and 16th in receiving touchdowns (12), but he's NFL-bound.

Indiana seems to have a replacement in D.J. Matthews, a transfer from Florida State. The slightly built speedster impressed Allen in the spring and seems ready to contribute immediately in the fall.

“I thought he had a very good spring, really from Day 1. He got Offensive Player of the Day the first practice we had,” Allen said of Matthews. “He's a very, very good route-runner, not a big guy, but extremely quick, really good ball skills. He also had a really good attitude, really likable person, excited to be here, all those things you're looking for. He accepts hard coaching and accountability.

“He gives us another weapon in our throwing game, which we really need.”

Busy summer

Indiana has several open scholarships and, with hundreds of players in the transfer portal, the Hoosiers likely aren't done building their roster.

Safety, defensive line and offensive line are positions at which Allen feels the team could use more depth. The Hoosiers could also take a look at some quarterbacks if Penix's rehab slows down.

In addition to monitoring the transfer portal, Indiana will also begin hosting official visits from high school recruits for the first time in 15 months starting June 1, when the NCAA in-person recruiting moratorium – imposed because of the pandemic – is expected to be lifted. As the classes of 2022 and 2023 flock to campuses across the country, it could be one of the most hectic offseasons for Indiana's coaching staff.

“Our culture we've built here is so relationally driven,” Allen said. “It's hurt us by not being able to have the kids on campus. There's a feel you get when you come around us and what we're doing and our players.”

