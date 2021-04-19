Indiana, Notre Dame schedule football series

Indiana and Notre Dame football agreed to play a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031, the teams announced Monday.

The teams will meet Aug. 31, 2030 at Notre Dame Stadium and again Sept. 27, 2031 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The in-state rivals have clashed 29 times, but have not faced each other since 1991, a 49-27 Irish win in South Bend.

The last time the teams played in Bloomington was 1950, which was also the last time Indiana won, beating Notre Dame 20-7. The Irish hold a 23-5-1 edge in the series.