IU lands highly regarded guard

Indiana's offseason roster makeover continued Monday when incoming freshman guard Tamar Bates, one of the top available players remaining in the 2021 class, committed to the Hoosiers.

Bates, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound combo guard, had originally signed with Texas, but he reopened his recruitment when former Longhorns coach Shaka Smart left to take the head coaching job at Marquette. Indiana won Bates' second recruitment, beating out Kentucky, Gonzaga and Illinois, all of whom reportedly expressed interest.

The Kansas City, Kansas, native said that new Indiana coach Mike Woodson promised to help him grow not only as a player, but also as a man, a pitch that resonated with Bates and his family.

He was also impressed by the tradition at Indiana and the talent already on the roster.

“I'm excited to play for such a historic program when you are talking about people like Coach Bobby Knight and as much as they have won,” Bates told 247sports.com. “I'm just trying to go there and add to what they have there now because they have some really good players. The goal is to bring Indiana basketball back to where it was, and I'm going to go in with that same mentality to carry it on.”

Bates is a long, athletic, left-handed guard who can score in the lane or from beyond the arc. He averaged 22.1 points, five rebounds and 4.1 assists as a junior in Kansas City before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior year. He also shot 44% from 3-point range in that junior season.

Bates' shooting ability could be crucial for the Hoosiers immediately. Indiana, which ranked outside the top 200 in 3-point shooting in 2020-21, lost its two best outside shooters, Armaan Franklin and Al Durham, to transfer in recent weeks. Incoming transfer guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson will help, but Woodson identified shooting guard as a position of need for Indiana after Franklin's transfer.

Bates is the No. 56 recruit in the country, according to 247, and the 13th-ranked shooting guard. He is the first high school player to commit to Indiana since Woodson was hired in late March, though 2022 recruit C.J. Gunn, who had originally committed during former coach Archie Miller's tenure, reaffirmed his commitment after a conversation with Woodson.

During his four years as Indiana coach, Miller brought in just two players ranked higher by 247 than Bates: Romeo Langford in 2018 and Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2019. Evansville point guard Khristian Lander was No. 27 in the 2021 class, but he reclassified to 2020 and played for the Hoosiers this season.

Despite never having coached in college previously, Woodson insisted when he took the job he was not worried about his ability to recruit high school players.

“To me basketball is basketball,” the coach said. “Sure, I've never coached in college, but I'd like to think that I've coached at the highest level and I've coached some of the greatest players that have ever graced the basketball world. At the end of the day, coaching is coaching.”

Indiana has one scholarship remaining, and Woodson has indicated that he feels the Hoosiers are also weak at small forward. Indiana will likely look to the transfer portal to fill out the final spot.

