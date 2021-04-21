Hoosiers' roster is set with transfer

Indiana's roster for the 2021-22 season is set.

After a frenetic three weeks since new coach Mike Woodson's hiring in which three former Hoosiers transferred, four pulled their names out of the transfer portal, a player transferred in and an incoming freshman committed to the program, the final piece fell into place Tuesday morning.

That was when former Northwestern small forward Miller Kopp, a high-scoring, 6-foot-7, 215-pound two-year starter with the Wildcats, committed to play for the Hoosiers next season. He will be Indiana's 13th scholarship player, putting IU at the NCAA limit.

“It was just the culture,” Kopp told the Daily Hoosier of his reasons for choosing Indiana. “The energy around the program and the support and the fans. I've always loved playing (at Assembly Hall). That's my favorite arena to play at in college basketball. ... When we had to play there, I always had that marked on my calendar just because those games were so fun.”

Kopp is exactly the type of player that Woodson said he was looking for in the transfer portal: a wing with length that can guard multiple positions on defense and shoot from the outside. The Houston native averaged 13.1 points as a sophomore with the Wildcats in 2019-20 and 11.3 points as a junior this season. He shot just 33% from beyond the arc this year, but knocked in 39.6% as a sophomore. Kopp had 13 points on 3-for-4 shooting from deep in a win over Indiana at Assembly Hall in December.

The former Wildcat was the No. 90 recruit in the country out of high school in the 2018 class and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Miller is the model for what you would want a player to be,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said in an episode of “The Journey” on Big Ten Network this season.

“His work ethic, character, leadership. When you put all those things together, for me, when I say, 'What do I want a Northwestern basketball player to be?' you look at Miller Kopp.”

Kopp will be the fifth new face in Indiana's overhauled rotation next season. He joins fellow transfers Parker Stewart from Tennessee-Martin and Xavier Johnson from Pittsburgh and incoming freshmen Logan Duncomb and Tamar Bates. Bates committed to the Hoosiers on Monday after de-committing from Texas following a coaching change there.

Despite losing three players – Armaan Franklin, Al Durham and Joey Brunk – to transfer in recent weeks, Indiana will have a full complement of 13 scholarship players next season after having only 11 in each of the last two campaigns under former coach Archie Miller.

Because of a back injury that cost Brunk the entire 2020-21 season, Indiana had only 10 scholarship players available all year, only six of whom had previous college experience. In Woodson's first season, barring injuries, the Hoosiers will have 11 players with previous college experience in 2021-22, plus two freshmen who could contribute right away.

dsinn@jg.net