Hoosiers reach College Cup semis

The most successful program in the last 50 years of men's college soccer did it again.

Indiana is headed to the College Cup – the Final Four of the NCAA soccer world – for the 21st time and third since 2017 after defeating No. 6 Seton Hall 2-0 in a rain-delayed clash Monday in Cary, North Carolina, behind goals from Ryan Wittenbrink and Thomas Warr.

The Hoosiers' 21 College Cup appearances are the most in Division I soccer since 1973, and No. 2 Indiana (12-1-1) is two wins away from the ninth national championship in program history and the first since 2012.

IU will take on No. 3 Pittsburgh (16-3) on Friday in the semifinals at a time to be announced. The Panthers will be playing in their first College Cup.

Hoosiers coach Todd Yeagley told his team after the victory over the Pirates that, even though Indiana has been to this point before, this team's accomplishment is still special.

“We have to take a moment and enjoy and celebrate what many feel is something that IU soccer just does,” Yeagley said of reaching the semifinals. “It's hard to get to these games. It's hard. I want them to feel that. The (IU) jersey, it gives you a lot of pride and a lot of responsibility to go out and play for something really big.

“But (these players) are the ones that did it. Does (being Indiana) give you an edge? I think it does, but you still have to go out and do it.”

Yeagley was quick to point out that the Hoosiers still have plenty of work to do.

“Hopefully, there's more to this year,” said Yeagley, who led the Hoosiers to the 2012 national title. “I said, 'Let's enjoy this, because it's hard to do what you guys did under all the things we've been dealing with, but don't forget the ultimate mark on the program is to (win a national championship).'”

The Hoosiers' victory Monday was delayed more than half an hour in the first half for lightning, during which time the Hoosiers went back on to their bus. Wittenbrink scored less than two minutes after the restart in the 44th minute. He dribbled to his right, lost a pair of Pirates defenders and scored from the edge of the box with a strike to the lower right corner.

Indiana played more conservatively in the second half, careful to not to lose the ball in a water-logged midfield that made passing difficult. In the 58th minute, however, Maouloune Goumballe got free on the right wing and raced past the defense before crossing it to Warr, who buried the easy goal in an untended net.

The Pirates outshot Indiana 14-3, but Hoosiers goalkeeper Roman Celentano made six saves to keep IU in front.

