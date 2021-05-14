IU says Hunter leaving program

Indiana's offseason roster carousel unexpectedly began spinning again Thursday.

Since coach Mike Woodson took the reins of the basketball program in late March, the Hoosiers had already had three players depart via the transfer portal, two transfers join the team and had also signed a five-star high school recruit. The shakeup continued Thursday when Indiana announced that small forward Jerome Hunter, who would have been a redshirt junior in 2021-22, is leaving the program.

“We appreciate everything that Jerome has done as a member of the program and wish him nothing but the best in the future,” Woodson said in a statement.

Hunter had an up-and-down career with the Hoosiers, showing flashes of the prolific scorer and long, athletic defender that made him an elite recruit coming out of high school in Pickerington, Ohio, but never quite blossoming into an every-game contributor.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in his redshirt sophomore season with Indiana, shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the 3-point line. The latter figure was third on the team, behind only Armaan Franklin and Al Durham. With Hunter's departure, each of Indiana's top three 3-point shooters from last season has left the program.

Hunter was the 59th-ranked recruit in the country during the 2018 cycle, the top player in Indiana's class before five-star guard Romeo Langford chose the Hoosiers. It was expected that Hunter would contribute immediately, but a mysterious leg injury kept him out his entire freshman season.

He returned for his redshirt freshman season, when he averaged 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. The injury slowed his development, however, and he admitted during the 2020-21 season that he was just getting back to the comfort level he had on defense when he was in high school, three years earlier.

Hunter's departure comes several weeks after the addition of Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp, a fellow 6-7 wing who likely would have competed with Hunter for minutes.

The pair would have also had to hold off a challenge from 6-6 Jordan Geronimo, who flashed athleticism and defensive instincts as a freshman last season.

Before Hunter left, Indiana seemed to have its roster set for 2021-22, with all 13 scholarship roster spots filled. Now, there is another scholarship open and Indiana will likely return to the transfer portal. Kopp and former Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson have already transferred into the program this offseason.

Among the players Indiana has contacted in recent days is 7-0 South Florida center Michael Durr, who had committed to Virginia Tech before re-opening his recruitment Monday and having a meeting with the entire Indiana staff, including Woodson. Durr averaged 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season.

Big Ten releases conference slate

The Big Ten announced its men's basketball conference matchups for the upcoming season Thursday, with dates, start times and broadcast information to be released at a later date.

Indiana and Purdue will face each other twice, as has been the case every year since the conference went to a 20-game schedule in 2018-19. Indiana will also have home-and-home matchups with Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. They'll play Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers only at Assembly Hall and Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern only on the road.

Purdue will face Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin twice each, take on Maryland, Nebraska and Ohio State at Mackey Arena and travel to Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State.

