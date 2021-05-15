Hoosiers advance to soccer finals

Indiana men's soccer will play for the ninth national championship in program history.

In the storied program's 21st College Cup appearance since 1973 – the most in the country – the No. 3 seed Hoosiers outlasted No. 2 seed Pittsburgh in a 1-0 semifinal victory behind a 79th-minute goal from Herbert Endeley in Cary, North Carolina, on Friday night.

The Hoosiers (13-1-1) will take on unseeded Marshall (12-2-3) for the championship Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. The un-seeded Thundering Herd, playing in their first College Cup, defeated two-time national champion North Carolina 1-0 earlier Friday, despite being outshot 11-1. Jamil Roberts scored the lone goal in the 60th minute.

Indiana's only tally came after both teams had let several golden opportunities get away from them. Pittsburgh (16-4), playing in its first College Cup, came the closest to scoring in the 58th minute when Filip Mirkovic tried a strike from the edge of the box that hit the top post and caromed straight down, landing directly on the line, inches from counting as a goal.

That opportunity came less than minute after Indiana's Victor Bezerra – one of three finalists for the Mac Hermann Trophy, given annually to the best player in college soccer – tried to bend an open shot from the left side into the top right corner and went barely wide and high.

The Hoosiers finally broke through when Endeley corralled the ball on the right side, split two defenders and fired a rocket from eight yards out that ripped into the top of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Note: Indiana defender Spencer Glass, a Carroll graduate and city native, was one of three Hoosiers named a United Soccer Coaches All-American when the awards were announced late Thursday. The two-time All-Big Ten honoree led the conference in assists with five, but has not played since suffering a season-ending injury in a 1-0 win over No. 11 Michigan on March 27.

Bezerra was a First-Team All-American for IU and goalkeeper Roman Celentano was a second-team selection.

