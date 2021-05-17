Hoosiers looking to reclaim soccer title

Since Indiana began playing men's soccer in 1973, no program in the country has been more successful.

In the last half-century, the Hoosiers lead the way in College Cup appearances (21), NCAA Tournament victories (95), NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.726) and, of course, national championships (eight). Tonight, No. 2 Indiana is trying to climb the mountain for the ninth time and first since 2012.

In Indiana's way is unseeded Marshall, a team with none of that history. While Indiana is playing in its 16th College Cup national championship game tonight, the Thundering Herd is in its first, coming off 1-0 victory over two-time national champion North Carolina in their first-ever semifinal appearance.

With one more win, Indiana (13-1-1) can capture a championship to finish a long, difficult campaign that featured a conference-only regular-season schedule and a pair of cancellations.

“The adaptability of this team is fantastic,” coach Todd Yeagley said of the Hoosiers. “The resilience is phenomenal. This has been an absolute joy to coach in a tough year. To be here with one game remaining is really special.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana's players spent a lot of time during the regular season staying away from each other as much possible off outside of official team activities. Since they arrived in Cary, North Carolina – which has hosted all of the NCAA Tournament from the Sweet 16 forward this year – more than two weeks ago, however, the players have spent all their time together.

Yeagley said that dynamic means his team is peaking at the perfect moment.

“There's something special here,” Yeagley said. “We've spent a lot of time here in North Carolina, it's been an unbelievable tournament. ... Our guys are having a blast. They've had a lot of time together. That hasn't happened a lot this year, they've been in their own apartments. The bonding we've done has taken our team to a new level.

“We've always had good team chemistry, but I feel like it's at an all-time high. Everyone knows their role 100% and that's what you need.”

The Hoosiers are led by a pair of All-Americans in forward Victor Bezerra and goalkeeper Roman Celentino. Bezerra, one of three finalists for the national player of the year award – called the Mac Hermann Trophy in college soccer – leads IU with 12 goals, while Celentino is second in the country with nine shutouts.

No. 1 in shutouts is Marshall's Oliver Semmle with 10. He saved five shots in the semifinal win over the Tar Heels, in which Marshall (12-2-3) was out-shot 11-1.

Yeagley noted that Marshall features a group of experienced, sophisticated players and called the Thundering Herd a “unique challenge.”

“They're very good,” Yeagley said of Marshall. “There's going to be a lot of similarities to what we saw (in the semifinal against Pittsburgh), with their ability to keep the ball and possess the ball in the back half, they like to control that.”

Indiana beat the third-ranked Panthers in the semifinals 1-0 behind a 79th-minute goal from Herbert Endeley. It was a tense match throughout and Yeagley said that the intensely pro-Indiana crowd was an X-factor in the victory, helping the Hoosiers push through when it felt tired.

“The energy was very contagious and we felt it and it felt really nice to play in front of fans,” Endeley said. “It's been a very long time.”

Indiana spent much of the season playing in front of nearly empty arenas because of the pandemic, but the College Cup is allowing 50% capacity for its spring championships, drawing crowds that can affect the game. Indiana will likely have another significant advantage in supporters tonight.

