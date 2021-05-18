Indiana soccer falls short of a national title

Indiana men's soccer had eight national championships entering its College Cup final matchup with underdog Marshall on Monday night. That's the most of any team in the country in the last 50 years.

Now, the Thundering Herd have one too.

Marshall, playing in its first-ever College Cup championship game, was the aggressor most of the night against the No. 2 Hoosiers and finally put one of its chances in the back of the net in the eighth minute of overtime when wing Jamil Roberts found himself in the right place at the right time for a rebound and left-footed it through from point-blank range for a golden goal and a 1-0 victory.

The Hoosiers (13-2-1) are still looking for their first national championship since 2012 after losing in the final for the second time in the last four years.

"I'm pretty speechless right now," senior IU forward A.J. Palazzolo said after playing in the final game of his career. "I'm just so proud of my guys for getting to this point, with everything we've been through, COVID, it's been a lot of ups and downs. But we battled. We dug in (Monday) and it just didn't go our way, but I love this team and I love this program.

"It sucks to go out like this, but we've gotta keep our heads held high because we've got a hell of a team. I'm so proud of my guys."

The Hoosiers were desperately defending their net for much of the second half as Marshall pressed the ball forward. All-American goalkeeper Roman Celentano had a season-best with seven saves against a season-high 17 total shots.

Celentano kept the Thundering Herd off the board in the second half and made an outstanding save off a shot from just a few yards out immediately before Marshall's goal, twisting his body back to his left to knock the ball away at the last moment. The rebound nearly bounced out of play, but instead it struck the post and bounced directly to Roberts, who buried it before Celentano could scramble back into position.

"It was just a weird bang-bang goal," Palazzolo said.

The Hoosiers had plenty of chances of their own, including arguably the two best of regulation, both of which came in the first half off of headers from Daniel Munie. In the 20th minute, Munie played a near-perfect header that bounced off the post after an IU free kick. In the 42nd minute, he had a golden opportunity at a wide open net at the far post off a flawless corner kick with the goalie out of position, but he sent it wide.

Palazzolo and coach Todd Yeagley emphasized the Hoosiers had enough chances to win the game, they simply did not capitalize.

"We worked our a---- off," Palazzolo said. "We did everything we could to win that game. It was the hardest I've ever seen this team work. We just couldn't find a moment to get that goal, but we had belief. ... I'm so happy to be a part of this team, even though we couldn't get that ninth (championship)."

"That was hard, because it was there for us," Yeagley added.

The Hoosiers are now 8-8 in national championship games and remain two behind Saint Louis for the most championships in the history of NCAA men's college soccer. Indiana was unable to add a ninth star to the logo that it wears on its jersey – signifying the number of championships the Hoosiers have won – but it plans to return to this stage in the near future.

"It's a continual reminder of how close this is," Yeagley said. "I'm confident we'll be back in this position. The next group that's coming in, that's going to be their time to take the torch and get us there."

Among those in attendance to watch the Hoosiers play for the title were men's basketball coach Mike Woodson and football coach Tom Allen.

