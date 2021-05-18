IU adds needed size with transfer

Just four days after Indiana announced that forward Jerome Hunter was leaving the program, the Hoosiers have found a replacement for the 13th and final scholarship on their roster.

Former South Florida center Michael Durr announced Monday that he will transfer to Indiana. He'll be immediately eligible for the 2021-22 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Durr is a 7-footer, a versatile post presence that could start at a position where Indiana has been thin since Joey Brunk transferred to Ohio State in April. Durr averaged 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 26 minutes per contest in his final season with South Florida.

Durr had committed to Virginia Tech after entering the transfer portal, but decommitted last week. The Atlanta native has a relationship with Indiana assistant Yasir Rosemond, who is also from Atlanta. In addition, Durr was swayed by head coach Mike Woodson's insistence he could help the center take his game to the next level.

“Obviously everybody knows about him,” Durr told Inside the Hall of Woodson. “Once he started recruiting me and giving me his pitch, I was on board. ... I just wanted to be a part of something like (Indiana's tradition).”

Durr has a good post-up game, is capable of finishing with either hand and he's been relatively efficient in the past, shooting 51% as a freshman and 49% as a sophomore. In 2020-21, however, that dipped to 41% as he made an effort to add a jump shot to his game.

He can shoot from up to 17 feet with relative comfort, but is most at home in the low post, where Indiana will play him most of the time. Durr's presence means the Hoosiers can play All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis at his natural spot, power forward, after he spent his sophomore year miscast as a center while Brunk was out with a back injury.

Durr is the third transfer Woodson has brought in since he was hired in March. Durr joins Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson and Northwestern's Miller Kopp.

