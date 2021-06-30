TinCaps get victory with bases-loaded walk in 11th

The TinCaps spent their six-game series against South Bend last week racking up runs through walks. On Tuesday night, they won a game that way.

With the bases loaded and the scored deadlocked against Great Lakes in the 11th inning, Fort Wayne first baseman Seamus Curran drew a five-pitch walk, forcing in the winning run and setting off a raucous celebration just behind second base.

It was a fitting end to the first game at Parkview Field with 100% attendance capacity available since Sept. 2, 2019. The TinCaps (23-25) came back from two deficits and won 6-5 in their longest game of the season in front of an announced crowd of 3,209.

The score was tied at 4 after nine innings and neither team was able to push across a run in the 10th. In the 11th, the Loons (25-24) scored the go-ahead run when second baseman Deacon Liput doubled off the wall to bring in the inning's free runner. Liput also homered in the game.

The TinCaps loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with nobody out. After a Justin Lopez strikeout, Ethan Skender bounced a swinging bunt to the left side. The throw came home and Kelvin Melean slid in. Umpire Jen Pawol called the runner safe, much to the consternation of catcher Juan Zabala and Great Lakes manager Austin Chubb, who argued the call vociferously, to no avail.

Curran followed with the walk that sent Fort Wayne to 2-0 in extra-inning games this season.

The TinCaps trailed 4-2 in the eighth, but back-to-back two-out hits from Agustin Ruiz – a ground-rule double into the left-field corner – and Tirso Ornelas after an earlier walk brought in a pair of runs and knotted the score.

Ornelas drove in a season-high three runs, his first three-RBI game since August 2019. In addition to his game-tying single in the eighth, the 21-year-old slugger lifted a two-out, two-run double down the right-field line, his league-leading 19th two-bagger of the season.

TinCaps right-hander Gabe Mosser turned in his second consecutive solid start, going six innings and giving up just a pair of solo home runs while striking out three. Mosser has given up two earned runs on five hits in his last 13 innings.

Note: The TinCaps will offer free coronavirus vaccines during their game against the Loons on Thursday. A pop-up vaccination clinic will be open from 6:05 to 8:30 p.m. inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center, located on the right-field concourse at the downtown stadium. There will be 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for ages 18 and older and only needs one dose. Everyone who gets a vaccine during the game will also receive a gift card from the team.

dsinn@jg.net