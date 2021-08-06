Hoosiers expect wins to continue

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football loudly announced its arrival on the national stage in 2020, defeating longtime antagonists Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin and earning a top 10 ranking for the first time in 50 years.

The Hoosiers, in their fifth season under head coach Tom Allen, are now tasked with building on that campaign and ensuring it is not a one-off blip in the less-than-storied history of the program.

Allen has set lofty goals – a Big Ten East title, for starters – and believes his team is ready to meet them.

“Do we have talent? Yes, we have talent,” Allen said. “Do we have a lot of good players? Yes, I believe we have a lot of good football players. ... (There are) a lot of expectations (for this team). That's been the challenge, is to go from believing, and I believe we have a team that believes, to now expecting a certain outcome on game day.”

“Right now, the next step is having a great fall camp.”

The Hoosiers open their fall camp schedule today in Bloomington, officially starting team preparations for the season after months of individual and group work. Here are three storylines to watch for in camp:

Penix Jr. healthy?

Indiana's lefty quarterback has suffered season-ending injuries in each of his three years at IU. He was so prolific in 2020 that he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors despite missing the last two games of the season with a torn ACL.

He is mostly recovered from that injury and all signs point to Michael Penix being ready to play Sept. 4 against Iowa, but camp will provide the first look at the quarterback since he hurt his knee while landing awkwardly out of bounds on a run play against Maryland.

He'll participate in drills at camp, but Indiana will treat him with kid gloves: He won't take any hits until live game action against the Hawkeyes.

“We feel really good about where he is,” Allen said of Penix. “Does he need to continue? Yes, it's a process to be able to go through and say, 'Okay, this is the goal date, Sept. 4,' and to get him to be 100% for that date.”

How do the transfers fit?

Indiana brought in a handful of transfers it believes can be impact players. Among those are Stephen Carr (transferred in from USC) at running back, D.J. Matthews (Florida State) at slot receiver, Jaren Handy (Auburn) at defensive end and Ryder Anderson (Mississippi) at defensive tackle/end.

Allen said he thinks the transfers will mesh with the roster immediately because he made sure on the recruiting trail to target players who fit the existing team culture. Camp will be the first chance for those players to prove they belong and begin to compete for reps, but they've already been blended into Indiana's way of going about its business.

“Once we established that culture – it took time, it takes time, but it's established now – whoever comes in, they already get the vibe,” defensive back Marcelino Ball said. “Guys that come in here, it's very welcoming.”

Warren Era begins

Former Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack departed following the 2020 to take the head coaching job at South Alabama. In his place, Allen hired former Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren.

Warren will run the system Allen has put in place, just as Wommack did, but he said the defense has embraced the changes that have come with playing under a new coordinator.

The former Air Force defensive back emphasized that his defense will be “aggressively fundamental,” doing its best to cut down on the big plays that hurt Indiana at times last season while also avoiding passivity.

