Missed chances prove costly

In their last eight games, the TinCaps' boom-or-bust offense has scored at least 12 runs three times and three runs or less four times. Thursday's matchup against first-place Great Lakes was one of the tough nights as Fort Wayne scratched across just one run in a 5-1 loss at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

The TinCaps (37-44) had some chances, totaling nine hits, but went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on.

Their big missed opportunity came in the fifth. With his team trailing 4-0, right-fielder Tyler Malone led off and broke the Great Lakes shutout with a home run to left, his first professional long ball in 33 games.

Chris Givin followed with a walk and, after a mound visit, Adam Kerner singled, putting two on and seemingly putting reliever Logan Boyer on the ropes. Boyer bounced back, however, retiring the next three hitters in a row, including a strikeout of red-hot slugger Agustin Ruiz with two on and two out.

Ruiz had 13 hits in his previous six games, but saw a six-game hit streak snapped with an 0-for-3 night.

Malone batted with two on and two out in the eighth and struck out to end the threat.

Left-hander Noel Vela, called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier this week, made his TinCaps debut, starting and working the first four innings, striking out four and walking one. He held Great Lakes scoreless until the third, when three singles loaded the bases and, with two outs, Carson Taylor came up with the game's big blow, a bases-clearing, three-run double.

Givin went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk for the TinCaps, while Reinaldo Ilarraza and Kerner had two hits apiece.