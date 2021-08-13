Hoosiers get work done in Bahamas

Indiana basketball has undergone an offseason overhaul under new coach Mike Woodson. Since taking the job in March, Woodson has brought in three transfers, added an elite true freshman and seen three players depart.

That new group of Hoosiers will get its first real test drive this weekend.

For the first time since 2014, Indiana is playing summer international exhibitions. This year, the matchups will be in the Bahamas, with games today and Sunday against Serbian professional team BC Mega, former professional home of 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

“Going to the Bahamas, being able to just get away with my teammates, that's going to be good because we've been going at it for the last three months (in workouts),” forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “It's been a long summer, but playing against another good team, they're going to bring a challenge for us. It's really just going to test ourselves to see where we are, what we need to work on and what we're good at. ... I just can't wait to get out there and play, honestly.”

The Bahamas trip will give Woodson and his staff its first look at how the team meshes against good competition. And it will provide the players an opportunity to spend more time with their new teammates – transfers Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson and Michael Durr and freshmen Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb – building chemistry before official preseason practices begin in September.

But the trip is also valuable because it allows the Hoosiers some extra practice time during which Woodson can continue to install his offensive and defensive principles. The former Knicks and Hawks head coach said his team has made strides this summer but admitted “we still have a long way to go.”

“They're starting to pick up some of the things I'm throwing at them,” Woodson said. “That means a lot when you're trying to build a team. I don't have to keep repeating myself. ... I like the makeup of our ball club in general. We have a good group of guys that are working hard and doing everything we're asking them to do.”

Woodson said Jackson-Davis is playing much more aggressively and his conditioning has improved significantly – Jackson-Davis himself said he wasn't in the best shape he could have been last summer – and Woodson dreams of the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball being a 20-point, 10-rebound player.

Jackson-Davis' newfound aggressiveness is in part the result of Indiana's new offense, which involves mostly position-less basketball, with Jackson-Davis and fellow big man Race Thompson essentially playing interchangeable positions that can be out on the wing or down low as the rhythm of the game dictates.

“It's really just playing free-flowing basketball and taking what the defense gives you,” Jackson-Davis said.

“Anybody can be in any position and can create for anybody,” point guard Rob Phinisee added. “In the past it wasn't like that.”

BC Mega, based in Belgrade, features projected 2022 NBA lottery pick Nikola Jovic, a 6-foot-10 18-year-old who will challenge Thompson and Jackson-Davis in the post. The pro team also starts Dayshon “Scoochie” Smith, who had 498 assists playing for former IU coach Archie Miller at Dayton from 2013 to 2017.

“It'll be a test for our ball club to see how we compete, how we play at a high level,” Woodson said. “I'm anxious to get to the Bahamas to see where we are.”

Note: The Hoosiers will likely play without centers Durr, a transfer from South Florida, and Duncomb, a true freshman, on the Bahamas trip, according to multiple reports. The players are reportedly not seriously injured, but no specific information has been released.

